Madden San Miguel, or Baby Gronk, has captured the attention of those in the sports world via social media. The 10-year-old football phenom could be the next big thing, thanks in large part to his father, Jake San Miguel.
The dad has not endeared himself to many in the NFL world and has been accused of using his son for financial gain. Many fans have taken to Twitter to go after Baby Gronk's dad for making his son do some intense training.
Other fans tweeted that there are similarities between the young football phenom and former NFL quarterback Todd Marinovich:
Fans drew the comparison because of how Marinovich's dad, Marv, trained his son to be a 'perfect quarterback.' He didn't allow Todd to consume any fast food or processed foods.
Marv stated that he stretched out his son's hamstrings when he was one month old and continued to test his strength prior to walking.
Todd was a standout quarterback at USC before the Los Angeles Raiders selected him in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft. However, his career in the NFL lasted all but two seasons with the Raiders.
Sadly, the prodigy turned to drugs and alcohol after dropping out of the league. Fans are hoping that Baby Gronk doesn't become the next Todd Marinovich.
What kind of diet does Baby Gronk's father have for his son?
San Miguel spoke in an interview with The Athletic about what type of diet he's on:
"We put five or six days a week of training. He diets, he eats clean foods, salmon and brown rice. He is in a routine. He’s a real athlete. He’s not a normal kid. Normal kids are emotional."
"They put their head down when they make mistakes, talk back to the coaches, they make noises, but he doesn’t do that. He has been trained and programmed since he was 6 years old."
Baby Gronk is getting in some visits to some top football programs across the country but cannot accept a scholarship until he's a seventh grader. Time will tell if the young football star will make it to college and if his dad's training regimen is a success.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.