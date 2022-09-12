Create

"Dear Gisele, if Tom Brady wants to play football, let him play", "Please don’t divorce him over football" - NFL fans implore Gisele Bündchen to patch-up with TB12 as QB puts on masterclass against Cowboys

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 12, 2022 08:57 PM IST

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have a family together. However, Gisele reportedly left their home in Tampa to travel to Costa Rica due to her anger at her husband's return to the NFL. Nonetheless, fans want the power couple to mend fences as Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to open their 2022-23 season.

Some fans have said that Bündchen should let the quarterback play and not divorce him over football:

@giseleofficial @TomBrady Dear GiseleIf Tom wants to play football, Let him playHe just loves football.If he is happy, you're happy. Right?Let him play another 5 please please GiseleI'm begging you 🙏
@giseleofficial @TomBrady LFG please don’t divorce him over football
@giseleofficial @TomBrady This is great to see. I hope that the rumors are not true and that everything is OK with you guys. There may be disagreements, but they’re not worth breaking up a good family over.
@giseleofficial @TomBrady Yayyyy hi Gisele, please don’t leave my handsome QB aka your husband lol😭 https://t.co/p9Xf7ccIuB
Great stuff Gisele stand by your guy forget the media & naysayers! 🥂 twitter.com/giseleofficial…

However, other fans feel that Bündchen was forced into tweeting about her husband or that her account was hacked:

@giseleofficial @TomBrady “They made you tweet this huh?” - @GamedayOhJ
@giseleofficial @TomBrady REPORTED! This account has been hacked!
@giseleofficial @TomBrady Hacked?

A couple of fans want her to leave and divorce the three-time NFL MVP:

@giseleofficial @TomBrady DUMP HIM
@giseleofficial @TomBrady Divorce that fraud

Tom Brady went 18/27 for 212 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception versus the Cowboys. He's now 7-0 versus the team in his career.

youtube-cover

He and the Buccaneers also defeated Dallas last season. In that game, he threw for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady, Gisele, and the 2022 season

Super Bowl LV
The 45-year-old initially retired from the NFL in February this offseason, only to announce that he's coming back for his 23rd season in March. This reportedly didn't sit well with Bündchen. According to a source via US Weekly, issues arose between the pair over his return:

"Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time. There is tension between them."

The source added:

"They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side."

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the 2022-23 season will be Brady's final one in the league, saying:

"He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved acknowledge that after last year's retirement then unretirement, the end is coming."
"That is the understanding, that this is the final year."
youtube-cover

If this is truly the final season for the Buccaneers quarterback, it got off to a great start with a win in Week One. Also, Bündchen will have more of her husband in the future.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Daily Mail, Ian Rapoport, US Weekly, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12

