Bill O'Brien spent two seasons (2021-2022) at the University of Alabama as the school's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He worked with future NFL quarterback Bryce Young during his time with the Crimson Tide. O'Brien also worked with current Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe, who was the backup to Young.

Milroe feels he wouldn't have been a QB if O'Brien had his way. Milroe revealed at the Rose Bowl press conference that O'Brien told him he is not a QB. This upset fans, who expressed their thoughts over the controversy on X.

Other fans and those in the sports industry took Jalen Milroe's comments to heart and on a broader scale:

Milroe addressed the issue of those doubting he could be a QB in-depth at the press conference:

"All my life, even when I was in college. Shoot, my own offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told me I shouldn't play quarterback ... But look where I am right now. Who gets the last laugh?"

Under O'Brien, Milroe played in 12 games with Alabama with 338 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Milroe took over Young this season following his departure. The Alabama QB struggled but found his footing without his former offensive coordinator.

He has 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions so far as he looks to add to his stats against the Michigan Wolverines on New Year's Day.

Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator with the Patriots has not gone well

New England Patriots OC Bill O'Brien

This year, the 54-year-old returned to the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator. His main objective was to turn around former Crimson Tide star Mac Jones. However, things began spiraling rather quickly as Jones still struggled under O'Brien.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would eventually bench the team's top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. New England is in the bottom five in the league in almost every offensive category, including points per game and total yards.

It seems that O'Brien has failed to develop Jones and revamp the Patriots offense. Time will tell what his future will be in New England at the end of the season.