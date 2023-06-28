Amidst rumors of him holding out for a new contract, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been warned by fans against such a move.

On Tuesday, insider Tom Pelissero stopped by Rich Eisen's show to discuss the latest in the NFL. One of the salient points he touched upon was Jacobs' contract status, and he remarked:

“One [situation] that nobody’s talking about is Josh Jacobs. At this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don’t know that he shows up Week 1.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“One [situation] that nobody’s talking about is Josh Jacobs,” OH NO: Will All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs hold out this season?“One [situation] that nobody’s talking about is Josh Jacobs,” #NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero on the @RichEisenShow . “At this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… OH NO: Will All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs hold out this season? 😳“One [situation] that nobody’s talking about is Josh Jacobs,” #NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero on the @RichEisenShow. “At this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cSdsLhLcsC

Reddit has since warned the three-time Pro Bowler against such a move:

Some also implored him to learn from current free agent Le'Veon Bell:

But a few think he is justified in doing so, as long as he plays it smart:

And yet others believe this could represent an opportunity for incoming sophomore Zamir White aka Zeus, who had just 70 rushing yards last season:

Could Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders still reach a compromise?

Josh Jacobs is very adamant about his desire for a better contract, and not without good reason: he returned to form last year, rushing for a career-best 1,653 yards and tying his also career-high 12 touchdowns. Earlier this month, he said on Twitter:

"Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us (confused emoji)"

Josh Jacobs @iAM_JoshJacobs Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us 🤷🏽‍♂️ Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us 🤷🏽‍♂️

But if there is one person who believes a compromise between team and player will eventually happen, it is head coach Josh McDaniels. Speaking at a press conference, he said:

“The deadline [for a long-term deal] is not until July. I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that’s happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before — love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him.”

If Josh Jacobs leaves, what are the Las Vegas Raiders' options for running back?

Assuming Josh Jacobs refuses the franchise tag and eventually becomes ineligible by week 10, the Raiders have a few options.

The first is Ameer Abdullah. The former Detroit Lion had just 20 yards in his first season in Las Vegas, but before that he had shown glimpses of his past self with 136 yards, as well as 272 receiving yards and 1 touchdown catch.

The other, as stated before is Zamir White. Despite have only 70 rushing yards as a rookie, he was a phenom in college leading Georgia's ground game with 856 yards and 11 touchdowns, and could be setting himself up for a breakout year.

Poll : 0 votes