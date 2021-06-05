2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 Running Back prospects

With the NFL being an offense-heavy league, drafting elite running backs early on has proven key to teams' success over the years. In the last few years, big-name running backs like Saquon Barkley and Najee Harris have been drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, there are some running backs that are already showcasing their elite abilities. On that note, let's take an early look at the top ten running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#1 Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Isaiah Spiller made a splash in his freshman season for Texas A&M, rushing for 946 yards and ten touchdowns, which led to him making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019.

In 2020, he continued to impress as well, rushing for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns in ten games and was a semi-finalist in the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football every season. Spiller is poised to be the top running back in the 2021 season and possibly a first-round draft pick in 2022.

#2 Breece Hall, Iowa State

Iowa State's success in 2020 allowed Breece Hall to make a name for himself in college football. Hall also had an impressive 2019 campaign as well, rushing for an impressive 897 yards and nine touchdowns.

It was in 2020 when he broke out as a powerhouse running back, rushing for 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns. Hall was named in the 2020 First-Team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Breece Hall is also a two-time All-Big 12 selection.

#3 Brian Robinson, Alabama

Brian Robinson sat behind Najee Harris last season and has been low on the depth chart for the past four seasons at Alabama. This season will be Robinson's chance to show the kind of impact he can have. With an offense like Alabama's, Robinson should have no problem breaking records as his predecessors have.

#4 Zamir White, Georgia

Zamir White has the potential to rush for 1,000 yards a season, but he hasn't had a real opportunity to do so until 2020. After redshirting in 2018 and struggling for playing time in 2019, it was in 2020 when Zamir White rushed for a career-high 779 yards and 11 touchdowns.

#5 Master Teague, Ohio State

After playing behind JK Dobbins and Trey Sermon, Master Teague will finally get his opportunity at being the starting running back for the Buckeyes. He has shown his potential at being a three-down back, rushing for 789 yards in 2019. A breakout campaign in 2021 could see his 2022 NFL Draft stock rise significantly.

#6 Ty Chandler, North Carolina

Ty Chandler and his quarterback Sam Howell are both expected to be sought-after NFL draft picks in 2022. Chandler is a grad transfer from Tennessee and is looking to pick up where Javonte Williams left off last season. Ty Chandler has never rushed for 700 yards in his career in Tennessee but should have the opportunity to do so at UNC.

#7 Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Kevin Harris saw almost twice as many touches in 2020 than he did in 2019 at South Carolina. Harris rushed for 1,138 yards and an impressive 15 touchdowns on 185 carries. That was a significant improvement on his 2019 campaign, in which he saw just 21 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns.

#8 Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Jerrion Ealy rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 at Ole Miss, his second consecutive season with over 100 carries. If he realizes his full potential in 2021, he could rush for 1,000 yards and continue his streak of over 100 carries.

#9 Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota

Mo Ibrahim will go into his fifth year in Minnesota as one of the most highly touted running backs in the Big Ten. In 2020, Ibrahim led with 28.7 touches in each of his seven games in the shortened season.

He rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns, but in the regular season, Ibrahim should rush for another 1,000 yards for the third time in his career.

#10 Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma

Kennedy Brooks didn't play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. In his two previous seasons, he rushed for 1,000 yards and a combined one touchdown. He should lend an added dimension to the Oklahoma offense and an added weapon for quarterback Spencer Rattler.

