NFL announces 2022 draft dates, location and venue

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft, the National Football League announced its plans for the 2022 NFL draft.

The league announced that the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will host next year's NFL draft. The three-day event will commence on April 28th, 2022.

Las Vegas was originally the host of the 2020 NFL draft, but due to the pandemic, the event was held virtually.

The 2022 NFL Draft is now scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2021

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL draft

The Allegiant Stadium officially opened at the start of the 2020 NFL season and is home to not only the Las Vegas Raiders but also the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Rebels.

The $1.9 billion, state-of-the-art football stadium is a modified replica of the Carson Stadium, an arena that was supposed to be built in Los Angeles, California, and also become a part of the Las Vegas strip.

When Las Vegas was originally given hosting duties for 2020, Allegiant Stadium was still under construction and the NFL draft was due to take place at the Bellagio. But now that the stadium is fully open, the draft will be held there.

The Allegiant Stadium has two turfs with one permanent artificial turf and another with Bermuda grass that is placed on a rolling tray device. The former is used by the UNLV Rebels while the latter is rolled in when the Raiders host teams during the NFL season.

Hosting the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas will bring a sense of excitement and thrill to a city that only recently became a football town. There will also be plenty of additional attractions and fun to be had in Las Vegas, which will be exciting for the fans who will attend the 2022 NFL draft.

The Allegiant Stadium will also host the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022

Before the NFL draft in April, Allegiant Stadium will play host to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. As with the NFL draft, the NFL Pro Bowl was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in 2021 but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6evR1FEXGJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 2, 2021

Kansas City to host the 2023 NFL draft

The NFL also announced that the 2023 NFL draft will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The dates have yet to be announced.