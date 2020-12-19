NFL: Why did the Raiders move to Las Vegas? 

The Raiders are no strangers to relocation. In the NFL's Super Bowl era, the Raiders are the ninth franchise to move from one city to another.

The Raiders have moved multiple times. Initially stationed in Oakland, the Raiders moved to Los Angeles in 1982, then back to Oakland in 1995, before relocating to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season.

Derek Carr is taking a victory lap with fans in what could be the Raiders final game in Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/5S9Iim4Rj5 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 25, 2018

Relocation in pro sports usually happens primarily because of the need for a newer and better stadium or arena. The Raiders put in a request for a more appropriate venue in Oakland back in 2016. Their old stadium was not suited or adequate to host NFL games.

The Raiders initially tried to move to Los Angeles, but the NFL had turned them down, allowing the city of Oakland time to address their issues.

Poor conditions led to Raiders' move

Oakland, however, failed to create an acceptable stadium solution. The Raider's old stadium, the Coliseum, was ancient and suffering from upholding the modern stadiums' architectural values.

The 51-year-old Coliseum paid homage to two sports, baseball and football events, for the Raiders and MLB's Oakland Athletics. To provide equally for both organizations, the stadium is forced to have roughly three field conversions a year, not ideal for either sport, especially considering the radical difference in both fields.

Multi-purpose was a way to ease financial stress for both the NFL and MLB. However, due to both organizations' economic growth, multipurpose fields are a thing of the past. The Coliseum was the last multi-purpose stadium.

The conversion of the Oakland Coliseum from baseball to football is complete (if you count the infield dirt). Raiders open their exhibition season tonight vs. the Lions. https://t.co/JAQJQFP2R6 pic.twitter.com/DNO6OS2SuN — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 10, 2018

The Raiders' new stadium

The Raider's new stadium, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was not a manageable expense; it cost nearly $2 billion to build and prepare the Raiders for their home opening game.

The Raiders upgraded their dingy old stadium for a more desired venue. The impressive structure has an exciting new look, silver and black mix that achieves the same exuberant Las Vegas glamour.

The highlights

The Allegiant Stadium creates a better playing advantage for the Raiders with high strength, gossamer, and polymer ceilings that bring in natural light, allowing the heat to stay down in the summer.

The crystalline stadiums give off an allusion that makes the stadium seem black during the day; meanwhile, the inside lights will be visible at night.

The Raiders stadium will have a natural grass field that grows on a 4-foot tray wheeled in for games. Atop the stadium floor is an artificial turf field.

A ribbon construction along the side will ventilate fresh air, removing exhaust and drain water from the roof. The Raiders were privy to rain puddles often on the field at the Coliseum.