2021 NFL Draft Rumors: 3 best landing spots for Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond has spent the last four-years of his college football career at Texas A&M. Mond has been the talk of the 2021 NFL Draft outside of the top four quarterbacks. Kellen Mond's head coach Jimbo Fisher had this to say to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler about his former starting quarterback.

'He'll do everything you need to judge a first-round player. He helped change the culture, won more games, took a stand, showed he's a guy who can fight through adversity, take criticism, eliminate any distractions and continue to get better."

Kellen Mond was throwing dimes at @AggieFootball’s Pro Day! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/t3PZDgV27y — NFL (@NFL) April 7, 2021

Let's take a look at the career college stats for Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

Kellen Mond's Stats at Texas A&M

-- Completions: 801

-- Attempts: 1,358

-- Completion percentage: 59%

-- Passing yards: 9,661

-- Touchdowns: 71

-- Interceptions: 27

Kellen Mond may not be a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he does have all the talent to be a first-round selection. Take a look at the three best landing spots for Kellen Mond for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

1) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Washington Football Team select Kellen Mond (Second-Round Pick 51)

Washington Football Team HC Ron Rivera

Washington came out this off-season and added veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. With the 19th pick in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Washington will go with a linebacker. There has been a lot of rumors that Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons could be available at 19 for Washington.

I hope and pray Washington Draft Kellen Mond....look at the tape he had nobody special on Offense NOTHING!!!. To go from that to Roullier, Scherff, Gibson, Thomas Samuel and McLaurin is a Universal improvement.#WashingtonFootball #Mond2DC pic.twitter.com/pXqkSGJ4Zk — WolvesXPack (@Lennyfrigginleo) April 10, 2021

This leaves them with a second-round pick to fill their need for a quarterback. Kellen Mond has what Washington is looking for in a starting quarterback. Mond is a leader on and off the field. He also possesses the skill set to become a starting quarterback in the NFL.

2) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers select Kellen Mond (First-Round pick 24)

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a replacement for veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers may find gold if they decide to pick Kellen Mond with their 24th overall pick.

Pittsburgh will give Mond one season to sit behind Ben Roethlisberger to learn and adapt to the NFL. The Steelers are full of talent at the wide receiver position and will give Kellen Mond something he didn't have at Texas A&M, a defense. Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL and could land Roethlisberger's replacement in Kellen Mond.

3) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Seattle Seahawks select Kell Mond (Second-Round Pick 56)

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

This is potentially the final season when Russell Wilson will wear a Seattle Seahawks uniform. They'll need to find a replacement once he's gone. Kellen Mond could benefit a lot from sitting behind Russell Wilson for an entire season and learning the trade.

Pete Carroll is a great decision maker when it comes to the NFL Draft. If Kellen Mond is sitting there at number 56, it will not surprise anyone if they go with Mond in the second-round. With a year behind Russell Wilson getting used to the NFL, Kellen Mond will be ready to take over the Seahawks in his second year in the game.