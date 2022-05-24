"Use it to have the two worst teams [duel] for the number 1 pick" - NFL fans come up with innovative ideas to make Pro Bowl more interesting

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Pro Bowl is reportedly looking to modify its current format. He said this about the NFL looking to change the layout of the Pro Bowl:

“The NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it—including possibly eliminating the traditional game and using that Sunday to showcase the players in it. Essentially, what are the alternatives?”

NFL fans took to social media to share some creative ways to add intrigue to the format.

A Miami Dolphins fan suggested the two worst teams duel for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft:

Logan @Mcdaniel2DaBowl @RapSheet Use it to have the 2 worst teams dual for the number 1 pick @RapSheet Use it to have the 2 worst teams dual for the number 1 pick

This Green Bay Packers fan proposed to bring back the skills competition:

That's what we want. It really isn't hard!! @RapSheet Umm... The skills competition. They used to do most bench presses, the wr drills, the QB competition... literally go back and see what they did in the 90s.That's what we want. It really isn't hard!! @RapSheet Umm... The skills competition. They used to do most bench presses, the wr drills, the QB competition... literally go back and see what they did in the 90s. That's what we want. It really isn't hard!!

A San Francisco 49ers fan suggested making them play basketball:

Another 49ers fan tweeted that they should have dodgeball and a combine for the players, but non-position based:

rusTY shackleford @iTJD @RapSheet dodge ball is always fun. Simple way to fix Pro Bowl week is to basically have a combine for the players, but make it non position based. Which punters are the best route runners? What if Aaron Donald lined up 1 on 1 vs. TJ Watt doing WR drills? Make it as random as possible. @RapSheet dodge ball is always fun. Simple way to fix Pro Bowl week is to basically have a combine for the players, but make it non position based. Which punters are the best route runners? What if Aaron Donald lined up 1 on 1 vs. TJ Watt doing WR drills? Make it as random as possible.

An Indianapolis Colts fan tweeted that the new format should get the wives of the players to play a tackle game of football:

This Seattle Seahawks fan said that the event is fine just the way it is because it's an all-star game, and no one expects players to be going all out:

Glen Zariczny @glenz_27 @RapSheet Am I the only one who thinks the pro bowl is just fine as it is? It's an all star game. No one expects guys to be going all out. If anything make it a flag football game @RapSheet Am I the only one who thinks the pro bowl is just fine as it is? It's an all star game. No one expects guys to be going all out. If anything make it a flag football game

Another San Francisco fan suggested turning the game into flag football as it will be more exciting if players aren't afraid of getting hurt:

Alex☪️ @DeeboBetta @RapSheet Turn the pro bowl into flag football. The games will be more exciting if players aren’t afraid of getting hurt. @RapSheet Turn the pro bowl into flag football. The games will be more exciting if players aren’t afraid of getting hurt.

NBC News alum and Buffalo Bills fan Luke Russert wrote he'd have an NFL Field Day with the AFC versus the NFC. The winning team would split $10 million. Russert tweeted that the events would include a field goal shootout, tug of war, deadlift, and quarterback accuracy drill:

Luke Russert @LukeRussert @RapSheet NFL Field Day AFC vs NFC. Winning team splits $10 million. FG shootout. Tug of war. 40 yard dash competition. Dead lift. QB accuracy drill. I would absolutely watch. Cc @nflcommish @RapSheet NFL Field Day AFC vs NFC. Winning team splits $10 million. FG shootout. Tug of war. 40 yard dash competition. Dead lift. QB accuracy drill. I would absolutely watch. Cc @nflcommish

A Dolphins fan suggested "deleting" the game altogether because nobody cares about it:

Vito @FinsFan2992 @RapSheet Delete it all together. Nobody cares about it. All the best players end up not going anyways and we end up watching Mac Jones do the Gritty in a game he wasn’t even voted into. @RapSheet Delete it all together. Nobody cares about it. All the best players end up not going anyways and we end up watching Mac Jones do the Gritty in a game he wasn’t even voted into.

This fan proposed to use the event to highlight players' engagement in the community apart from the Walter Payton Award:

MonikaJOliver @monikajoliver @RapSheet Highlighting players engagement in the community apart from Walter Payton award. There are all the other players that are constantly contributing to the community. This will develop more respect for the players and organization. Every touchdown x amount money goes to their org. @RapSheet Highlighting players engagement in the community apart from Walter Payton award. There are all the other players that are constantly contributing to the community. This will develop more respect for the players and organization. Every touchdown x amount money goes to their org.

The NFL looks to change Pro Bowl week

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett (95) and CB Denzel Ward at the 2022 game

The league is currently in talks to seek ways to improve Pro Bowl week, including the possibility of eliminating the traditional game. The NFL is seeking alternative means to highlight the best players in the league.

The game has been played every year since 1950, except for 2021, when it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We'll see what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league decide to do.

