"Use it to have the two worst teams [duel] for the number 1 pick" - NFL fans come up with innovative ideas to make Pro Bowl more interesting

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Pro Bowl is reportedly looking to modify its current format. He said this about the NFL looking to change the layout of the Pro Bowl:
“The NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it—including possibly eliminating the traditional game and using that Sunday to showcase the players in it. Essentially, what are the alternatives?”
NFL fans took to social media to share some creative ways to add intrigue to the format.
A Miami Dolphins fan suggested the two worst teams duel for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft:
This Green Bay Packers fan proposed to bring back the skills competition:
A San Francisco 49ers fan suggested making them play basketball:
Another 49ers fan tweeted that they should have dodgeball and a combine for the players, but non-position based:
An Indianapolis Colts fan tweeted that the new format should get the wives of the players to play a tackle game of football:
This Seattle Seahawks fan said that the event is fine just the way it is because it's an all-star game, and no one expects players to be going all out:
Another San Francisco fan suggested turning the game into flag football as it will be more exciting if players aren't afraid of getting hurt:
NBC News alum and Buffalo Bills fan Luke Russert wrote he'd have an NFL Field Day with the AFC versus the NFC. The winning team would split $10 million. Russert tweeted that the events would include a field goal shootout, tug of war, deadlift, and quarterback accuracy drill:
A Dolphins fan suggested "deleting" the game altogether because nobody cares about it:
This fan proposed to use the event to highlight players' engagement in the community apart from the Walter Payton Award:
The NFL looks to change Pro Bowl week
The league is currently in talks to seek ways to improve Pro Bowl week, including the possibility of eliminating the traditional game. The NFL is seeking alternative means to highlight the best players in the league.
The game has been played every year since 1950, except for 2021, when it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We'll see what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league decide to do.
