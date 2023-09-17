Deion Sanders has just two games as the Colorado head coach, but he has made such a great impression that nobody can take their eyes off what the Buffaloes are doing this season. After a 1-11 record in 2022, they rebounded so nicely with Sanders that his first act was a huge upset victory over College Football Playoff runner-ups TCU.

With an amazing start to his tenure with one of the worst teams in college football just a year ago, the whispers about Sanders perhaps joining an NFL team as the head coach started to spread between fans, but the Colorado leader has said that he doesn't wish to move to the pros because he doesn't think he could motivate players the same way due to the money involved.

But NFL fans don't really buy this notice. With the amount of money available in the NFL and with the possibility of earning as much as he wants, fans think that a powerful and rich owner such as Jerry Jones could just throw a lot of money at Deion Sanders and change his mind:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Kimber80 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Could Deion Sanders substitute Mike McCarthy at the Dallas Cowboys?

Props to the Colorado head coach for understanding that his style probably wouldn't work in the NFL. Obviously, all of the players that make it to the NFL already made it to the pros, so they don't always play with the same chip on their shoulders as it happens in college football.

If he does decide someday that he wants to go to the NFL, though, the Dallas Cowboys are probably the best fit there is. He would work closely with Jerry Jones, who's also an ultra-confident owner who would love to bring Sanders on board. The way they both go after things, with no fear of taking risks and with not a single ounce of energy given to what other people think about them, would mesh perfectly.

Deion Sanders' Colorado stint is just beginning, though, and you can bet he wants this thing to go as far as it can. When you're the underdog, you're always hungry.