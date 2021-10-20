NFL Fantasy Football 2021: Time to dump Browns receivers after Baker Mayfield's injury?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't been the greatest quarterback in fantasy football this year. But the Browns offense could all suffer going forward in fantasy football. In Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Baker Mayfield injured his already wounded shoulder, dislocating it.

Mayfield stated he was planning on playing through it and would be good to go for Thursday Night Football. However, Mayfield was very limited in practice.

Should you avoid Browns receivers in fantasy football after Baker Mayfield injured?

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on his shoulder injury (📸:Jake Trotter) #Browns QB Baker Mayfield on his shoulder injury (📸:Jake Trotter) https://t.co/PaKygkpIIB

The Browns will play the Denver Broncos on Thursday and Mayfield is on track to miss the game. Even if he is a game-time decision and starts the match, there is no guarantee that he will play well with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. It is all based on his pain-management at this point. One hit from Von Miller can easily knock him out of the game or cause him to make a poor throw or decision. Mayfield doesn't seem keen on getting the shoulder repaired during the season either.

The rest of the offense relies on the quarterback to feed them, especially the receivers and tight ends. The Browns don't have the healthiest group in the league and the healthy ones aren't top talents. Case Keenum is a suitable backup, but he's not the playmaker that Mayfield is and the offense's fantasy football production will suffer.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Holy smokes. Baker Mayfield launches a Hail Mary and Donovan Peoples-Jones comes down with it!

https://t.co/EucELAu2lq

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't had a game with more than 80 receiving yards in a game and has been battling injuries all season. Jarvis Landry is on IR and could return without Mayfield throwing to him. Donovan Peoples-Jones has just started to catch fire in the league and Mayfield's injury is happening at the worst time for him.

David Njoku had 149 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 but is dealing with a knee issue. Rashard Higgins has just one game with more than 30 yards and was a non-factor in Week 6 on the field and in fantasy football. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are both injured, leaving the backfield depleted and unable to carry the load with Keenum on the field.

When it comes to fantasy football, it might be wise to steer clear of the Browns' offensive weapons for the rest of the season. Baker Mayfield is either going to have to get surgery or will play and make poor decisions with only one good arm.

Either way, the rest of the offense will see a major decrease in production in fantasy football. Running backs are a different story. But the wide receivers and tight ends should not start in your fantasy football unless you are in a deep league or are desperate for a flex one week.

