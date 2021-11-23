NFL Fantasy Football: 3 replacements for Aaron Rodgers if his injury is severe

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his best fantasy football game of the season just two weeks after his controversial COVID-19 fiasco. The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 but Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-high 385 yards and had his second game with 4+ touchdowns this year. He even ran for a season-high 21 yards on two attempts. Rodgers ended up with 34 fantasy football points and a toe injury.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will limp around another week on that significant toe injury, while the team appears to have lost talented OL Elgton Jenkins for the season. From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will limp around another week on that significant toe injury, while the team appears to have lost talented OL Elgton Jenkins for the season. https://t.co/1W98feYNM7

Aaron Rodgers entered the game with a painful toe injury but played well despite it. He claimed it was "a little worse than turf toe," an injury that tends to sideline most players.

It's too soon to say what his status will be for the game against the LA Rams in Week 12, but he did not practice on Monday. Rodgers will go up against Aaron Donald and Von Miller, which could aggravate the toe injury as he tries to outrun the blitz. It'll come down to pain management, but the injury could become too severe for him to play.

Fantasy football owners could be without a top-tier QB1 for Week 12, but there are some other quarterbacks to look at as handcuffs as a precaution if Aaron Rodgers is ruled out.

#1 - Cam Newton - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers @Panthers Giving us all the feels…



Cam Newton Touchdown!



📺: FOX Giving us all the feels…Cam Newton Touchdown!📺: FOX https://t.co/b8u9niQSJt

Cam Newton's first game back with Carolina as a starter was ruined by his former backup, Taylor Heinicke. Newton still played quite well despite losing the game, throwing for 189 yards and two touchdowns with 46 rushing yards and another score. The total is now five touchdowns in two games back with the Panthers.

Newton plays the Miami Dolphins in a favorable matchup and could end up as a decent QB1 for Week 12. 20 fantasy football points is a good average for Cam Newton this week.

#2 - Trevor Siemian - New Orleans Saints

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Trevor Siemian was clutch on this touchdown



Trevor Siemian was clutch on this touchdown https://t.co/wJqP2IOxGb

Trevor Siemian is a risky quarterback to replace Aaron Rodgers in fantasy football, but he's got a good ceiling. Siemian is under pressure from the Saints after a rather rough outing against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had four total touchdowns and 214 passing yards, but he also threw a pick-six and had much of his production come in garbage time. He still posted 28 fantasy football points and is set to face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The game could easily get out of hand for Buffalo, and Siemian could have another solid score in fantasy.

#3 - Andy Dalton - Chicago Bears

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick. Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick.

Justin Fields is expected to be ruled out for Thanksgiving with a rib injury, allowing Andy Dalton to start. Dalton filled in for Fields in the third quarter last week, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns for 17 fantasy football points.

The Bears face the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday and should be favored for a quick turnaround this week. The offense has recently looked decent enough to get a win this week.

Edited by Piyush Bisht