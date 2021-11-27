NFL Fantasy Football: 3 replacements for Bills CB Tre'Davious White

There were a few close calls in terms of major injuries in fantasy football on Thanksgiving Day. But Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was not one of the lucky ones.

He suffered a torn ACL in the win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, and will miss the rest of the season. Before his injury, White was having a rather lackluster season, ranking 43rd in overall defensive grades among cornerbacks in PFF. He had just one interception and six passes defended in 2021, but was still an excellent defender on the field for the Bills.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: #Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL last night and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. A crushing blow for Buffalo’s defense. Sources: #Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL last night and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. A crushing blow for Buffalo’s defense.

In IDP fantasy football leagues, you start specific defensive players over just a team's entire defense. Here are three replacements for Tre'Davious White in IDP fantasy football, with the playoffs on the horizon.

Three DBs to replace Tre'Davious White in fantasy football

#1 Brandon Jones - Miami Dolphins

Mr.mpk @M_PorterKnowles Dolphins Twitter doesn’t give enough love for Brandon Jones. That dude was a steal. Dolphins Twitter doesn’t give enough love for Brandon Jones. That dude was a steal.

The Miami Dolphins seem to have a third star emerging in the secondary with Brandon Jones. He has been playing very well recently, and has been DB14 for the last few weeks.

Jones is even being viewed as a DB2 option this week against the Carolina Panthers. The Dolphins face the New York Giants in Week 13, another favorable matchup for Jones and the Dolphins. Despite an ankle and shoulder injury, Jones should be good to go for Week 13.

#2 Eric Murray - Houston Texans

PFF HOU Texans @PFF_Texans The Texans' defense stepped up in the win over Tennessee.



Four of the five highest-graded Texans were on the defensive side of the ball 🔒



1. Desmond King - 84.1

2. Anthony Auclair - 82.9

3. Jacob Martin - 78.2

4. Eric Murray - 78.1

5. Tavierre Thomas - 73.9 The Texans' defense stepped up in the win over Tennessee.Four of the five highest-graded Texans were on the defensive side of the ball 🔒1. Desmond King - 84.12. Anthony Auclair - 82.93. Jacob Martin - 78.24. Eric Murray - 78.15. Tavierre Thomas - 73.9 https://t.co/qcn47z9oSm

Eric Murray has become a streaming option since Lonnie Johnson moved to cornerback. Murray has led the Houston Texans' secondary in fantasy football points over the last two weeks, and now he gets a highly favorable matchup against the New York Jets.

Zach Wilson is expected to start, but he's ranked the seventh-worst quarterback in on-target percentage. He also had an issue with turnovers before his injury. The entire Houston secondary should be streaming this week.

#3 AJ Terrell - Atlanta Falcons

PFF @PFF



📸: AJ Terrell hasn’t allowed at 20+ yard TD in his career 🏝📸: @AtlantaFalcons AJ Terrell hasn’t allowed at 20+ yard TD in his career 🏝 📸: @AtlantaFalcons https://t.co/7N7q2o2Jer

AJ Terrell is clearly the best player in Atlanta's defense. But some have shied away from picking him up, considering how horrible the Falcons have been all season.

Terrell has been a high-end CB3 throughout most of 2021, but his fantasy football value is adversely impacted by the Falcons constantly taking him off the field. He also bats away passes thrown towards him rather than catching them for interceptions, which would be great for his fantasy stock.

He gets a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. There, he should still be seen as a CB3 in NFL fantasy football.

