Tre’Davious White injury: What happened to the Bills CB?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was covering New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in a primetime matchup on Thanksgiving Night. In the second quarter of what would end up being a blowout 31-6 win for the Buffalo Bills over the New Orleans Saints, White was injured.

Tre'Davious White was helped off the field in the second quarter and was immediately listed as doubtful to return to the game. After halftime, the Buffalo Bills updated White's status to out for the remainder of the Thanksgiving primetime game.

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills announced the severity of White's injury and his status going forward this season.

Tre’Davious White out for the season

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. White was covering Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway and suffered a non-contact knee injury and was laying on the ground in obvious pain.

The Buffalo Bills medical staff was seen tending to White, and it didn't look like the diagnosis was a positive one. The cameras then showed White walking toward the locker room in obvious pain. He was then listed as doubtful to return to play. White didn't return for the remainder of the game.

David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc @ProFootballDoc Happened off screen but worrisome as doctor performing Lachman test on #TradaviousWhite left knee which is an on field test for ACL tear. Hope not. No direct video evidence. Just commenting on the exam. Sometimes medical staff will just check to be sure. Let's hope not. Happened off screen but worrisome as doctor performing Lachman test on #TradaviousWhite left knee which is an on field test for ACL tear. Hope not. No direct video evidence. Just commenting on the exam. Sometimes medical staff will just check to be sure. Let's hope not. https://t.co/8DtcBIusZs

On Friday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Tre'Davious White had torn his ACL and that he would be out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, 27. ❤️💙 CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.Wishing you a speedy recovery, 27. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.Wishing you a speedy recovery, 27. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia https://t.co/Zf2SKb7PZk

The Buffalo Bills will now be without their cornerback for the rest of the season, which will lead them to using the depth chart to fill the hole.

Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre Damn. Hope this injury isn’t what everyone thinks for TreDavious White. Star CB.

Top 5 at his position. Damn. Hope this injury isn’t what everyone thinks for TreDavious White. Star CB. Top 5 at his position. https://t.co/i0EqRzaBAR

The Buffalo Bills drafted Tre'Davious White in 2017 in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, out of LSU. He has 16 career interceptions, one of those being this season. White also has a forced fumble, 27 solo tackles, 41 combined tackles and one tackle for loss through 11 games this season.

The Buffalo Bills needed that big win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving after a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

The Bills will now need to prepare for next Monday's game against division rivals, the New England Patriots. And now they will prepare for the game without their lead cornerback in Tre'Davious White, who has become a leader of a tough Bills defense that has brought success the last few seasons.

