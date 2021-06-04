NFL Fantasy Football: Best Ball tiered rankings for 2021

Are you ready for some fantasy football? The NFL season is approaching, which means it's almost time to draft your best ball fantasy team for 2021.

Make sure you are a big winner in the best ball fantasy draft by picking the best players on offer.

What is Best Ball Fantasy Football?

For NFL fans who don’t know how best ball fantasy football works, let me explain. Best ball is a low maintenance version of fantasy football. It’s fantasy football without waivers, trades or the weekly stress of whom to start or sit out.

You simply draft, then sit back and hope or pray because your lineup is finalized for the NFL season ahead.

Now that you know what best ball is, let’s take a look at the top tier NFL players you should be drafting for the upcoming season.

Three top-tier Quarterbacks:

Here are the three top best ball quarterbacks for 2021.

#1 Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas Chiefs QB is one of the best players in the NFL. He should be your first pick in your best ball draft. The star quarterback has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 43-10 record since he took over under center. There's no reason to believe Patrick Mahomes won't put up monster fantasy numbers again in 2021.

#2 Josh Allen

The Bills QB was pushing for the MVP award most of last season. Josh Allen was the no. 1 fantasy scoring quarterback in 2020 and should be at the top of your best ball draft board.

#3 Lamar Jackson

The electric Lamar Jackson is an offensive machine. Whether it's with his arm or his feet, Jackson produces big plays week after week. With two new wide receivers at his disposal, the Ravens QB should have a big 2021 season.

Three Top-tier Running Backs:

Take a look at the three premier running backs for fantasy football in 2021:

#1 Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

An injury-plagued 2020 campaign hindered McCaffrey’s fantasy production. But in the three games he did start, McCaffrey averaged 30.1 fantasy points per game.

He looks to be back to 100% as preseason approaches and should be at the top of all fantasy football draft boards. The arrival of Sam Darnold as the Panthers’ starting quarterback should increase McCaffrey’s workload this season.

#2 Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook deserves to be one of the first draft picks in your best ball fantasy league. He finished the 2020 season third in fantasy points per game.

If Cook can stay healthy (he has been injury-prone in his NFL career), he should rack up plenty of fantasy points for your team in 2021.

#3 Derrick Henry

If you want a safe yet effective running back, draft Derrick Henry. The Tennessee Titans star is guaranteed to have a heavy workload this season after getting nearly 25 carries per game in 2020. This workload over the past few seasons could lead to a serious injury, but so far, Henry has been able to stay healthy.

Three top-tier Wide Receivers

Wide receiver is a key position in your best ball squad. Here are the three best wideouts in the NFL now:

#1 Davante Adams

Davante Adams led the NFL with 18 touchdowns last season. If it wasn’t for the uncertainty in the Aaron Rodgers situation, Adams would have been no. 1 on our list.

Demonstrating his dominance in 2020, the Packers star missed two regular-season games but still ended 30 fantasy points clear of all other NFL wide receivers.

#2 Tyreek Hill

The Kansas Chiefs star wide receiver tops our list of must-have NFL fantasy wideouts. Hill had another standout season in 2020, registering 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Only in three games, Hill failed to hit 15 fantasy points last season. Make Tyreek Hill your first wide receiver to be drafted to your best ball NFL fantasy team this season.

#3 Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He finished third in total fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season. These are two reasons to draft Stefon Diggs in the early rounds of your best ball NFL fantasy draft.

Three top-tier Tight Ends

Tight End is where you can really rack up some crucial points in fantasy. Below are the top three picks for the upcoming season:

#1 Travis Kelce

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce is the man you want in your best ball fantasy squad for this season. He has led all tight ends in fantasy points over the past five seasons.

Kelce’s partnership with Patrick Mahomes has proved almost unstoppable since the latter became the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. The tight end has had five straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons and 38 touchdowns across five years.

#2 Darren Waller

The Raiders' tight end has continued to improve in each of his past two NFL seasons. Waller had a career-best year in 2020, registering 1,196 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per reception and nine touchdowns. He averaged 10.7 fantasy points per game last season, so he's worth an early draft pick.

#3 George Kittle

George Kittle should be the tight end you draft if you miss out on Travis Kelce. He was struck by an injury bug last season, suffering a broken foot, which limited him to only eight NFL games.

It's easy to forget that Kittle had two monster years in 2018 and 2019, where he had over 1,000 yards receiving each year and ten touchdowns.

