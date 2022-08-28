NFL Fantasy Football Draft cheat sheet 2022: Rankings, sleepers, projections, and best strategy

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and it's time to draft players from the league and create your fantasy football team. This year we present you with the top rankings in different positions, best sleepers, state projections, and the best strategies to create a strong team that is better than the rest.

The regular season will soon kick off on September 8th as the Buffalo Bills play against the Los Angeles Rams. So, if you are a regular fantasy player or a first-timer, we can help you start the season with a bang and have a shot at the championship. Whether you play on DraftKings, FanDuel, or ESPN, this guide will help you understand the strategy required to play in any fantasy league.

Fantasy football standard rankings

Now let's look at the top-ranked players for different positions ahead of week 1 of the regular season.

Quarterbacks- Josh Allen- Bills, Justin Herbert- Chargers, Patrick Mahomes-Chiefs, Kyler Murray- Cardinals, Joe Burrow- Bengals

Josh Allen- Bills, Justin Herbert- Chargers, Patrick Mahomes-Chiefs, Kyler Murray- Cardinals, Joe Burrow- Bengals Running Backs- Jonathan Taylor- Colts, Derrick Henry- Titans, Najee Harris- Steelers, Dalvin Cook- Vikings, Austin Ekeler- Chargers.

Wide Receivers- Cooper Kupp- Rams, Justin Jefferson- Vikings, Ja'Marr Chase- Bengals, Mike Evans- Buccaneers, CeeDee Lamb- Cowboys

Cooper Kupp- Rams, Justin Jefferson- Vikings, Ja'Marr Chase- Bengals, Mike Evans- Buccaneers, CeeDee Lamb- Cowboys Tight Ends- Travis Kelce- Chiefs, Mark Andrews- Ravens, Kyle Pitts- Falcons, George Kittle- 49ers, Darren Waller- Raiders

Defense/Special Teams - Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos

Rookies - Breece Hall (RB)- Jets, Dameon Pierce (RB)- Texans, Drake London (WR)- Falcons, George Pickens (WR)- Steelers, James Cook- (RB)- Bills

Fantasy football sleeper rankings

Sleeper players come to the rescue when one of your starting players is underperforming, injured, or out of the league. Let's look at the top-performing sleepers for the fantasy league ahead of the Week 1 game.

Quarterbacks- Tua Tagovailoa- Dolphins, Justin Fields- Bears, Jameis Winston- Saints, Trevor Lawrence- Jaguars, Baker Mayfield- Panthers

Tua Tagovailoa- Dolphins, Justin Fields- Bears, Jameis Winston- Saints, Trevor Lawrence- Jaguars, Baker Mayfield- Panthers Running Backs- Dameon Pierce- Texans, Travis Etienne Jr- Jaguars, Rachaad White- Buccaneers, AJ Dillon- Packers, James Cook- Bills

Wide Receivers- Joshua Palmer- Chargers, Rashod Bateman-Ravens, Elijah Moore- Jets, Skyy Moore- Chiefs, Rondale Moore- Cardinals

Joshua Palmer- Chargers, Rashod Bateman-Ravens, Elijah Moore- Jets, Skyy Moore- Chiefs, Rondale Moore- Cardinals Tight Ends- Irv Smith Jr.- Vikings, Brevin Jordan- Texans, Cameron Brate- Buccaneers, Cole Kmet- Bears, Albert Okwuegbunam- Broncos

Defense/Special Teams- Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders

Fantasy Football Projections

Let's look at the auction value of the top NFL players in the Football Fantasy League.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, BUF- $33

Patrick Mahomes II, KC- $25

Justin Herbert, LAC- $20

Lamar Jackson, BAL- $19

Kyler Murray, ARI- $19

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, IND- $76

Derrick Henry, TEN- $64

Austin Ekeler, LAC- $58

Christian McCaffrey, CAR- $57

Joe Mixon, CIN- $47

Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp, LAR- $50

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN- $40

Justin Jefferson, MIN- $40

Deebo Samuel, SF- $39

Davante Adams, LV- $31

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, KC- $37

Mark Andrews, BAL- $36

Kyle Pitts, ATL- $18

Darren Waller, LV- $16

George Kittle, SF- $15

Defense/Special Teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- $2

Buffalo Bills- $2

Pittsburgh Steelers- $1

Dallas Cowboys- $1

Green Bay Packers- $1

Best strategy for fantasy football draft 2022

One of the best strategies to remember before you draft players to create your fantasy football is to draft two running backs first. Usually, fantasy managers draft a quarterback as soon as possible, which is not needed.

Running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends require two players in the league. If you acquire top players in these positions first, it will help you earn more points in the fantasy league. Quarterbacks should be left out for later, as only one quarterback can play in a game, and you will easily find quarterbacks who score 20+ points.

