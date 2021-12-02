NFL Fantasy Football: FanDuel & DraftKings DFS lineup advice for December 2nd | Week 13

There's a saying that games in the NFL don't matter until after Thanksgiving, except for in fantasy football. Well, we are past Thanksgiving and a wild one, too.

The first game that starts to 'matter' occurs on Thursday Night Football with two teams who are still in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC: the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. With both teams getting back key players in offense, here is some fantasy football lineup advice in FanDuel and DraftKings for Thursday's game.

FanDuel and DraftKings DFS tournaments allow you to build a fantasy football lineup for any individual game. Just stay under FanDuel's $60,000 cap space and DraftKings' $50,000, and it's that simple.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 13 FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for December 2nd:

Captain/MVP - QB Dak Prescott - $16,500 (FanDuel)/$17,700 (DraftKings)

Dallas Cowboys Collaboration @mailman_phil

#LVRvsDAL Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz for a Touchdown and a 2 point conversion! Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz for a Touchdown and a 2 point conversion! #LVRvsDAL https://t.co/o6aHKZ3mt6

The New Orleans Saints are 23rd against the pass, and Dak Prescott should look more like a possible MVP candidate this week with CeeDee Lamb (and possibly Amari Cooper) back on the field.

Despite being without his top two receivers on Thanksgiving in the overtime loss, Dak posted 375 passing yards and two touchdowns. He should be viewed as a top-tier QB1 in fantasy football in this game and should have at least 320 passing yards.

WR CeeDee Lamb - $13,000 (FanDuel)/$10,000 (DraftKings)

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb confirms to us he will play this week vs. Saints. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb confirms to us he will play this week vs. Saints.

CeeDee Lamb is back to full practice after missing last week with a concussion. He should be available for Thursday night to give Dak Prescott a much-needed receiver. Lamb is projected for at least 11 fantasy football points against the Saints, but could easily surpass it if Amari Cooper is not available for this game.

QB Taysom Hill - $7,000 (FanDuel)/$9,600 (DraftKings)

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Cowboys:

— New Orleans QB Taysom Hill, in line to start, practiced fully all week on his ailing foot and has no injury status.

— RB Alvin Kamara is questionable.

— Dallas WR Amari Cooper, limited today, is questionable. For #Saints — New Orleans QB Taysom Hill, in line to start, practiced fully all week on his ailing foot and has no injury status.— RB Alvin Kamara is questionable.— Dallas WR Amari Cooper, limited today, is questionable. For #Saints-#Cowboys:— New Orleans QB Taysom Hill, in line to start, practiced fully all week on his ailing foot and has no injury status.— RB Alvin Kamara is questionable.— Dallas WR Amari Cooper, limited today, is questionable.

Taysom Hill's cheap price tag in DFS fantasy football alone is a good enough reason to add him to your roster. Hill should help put some production back into the offense and keep this game fairly close and competitive.

It's his first start of the season, but Hill has shown enough in prior starts to get the nod in Week 13. He may not be putting over 300+ passing yards, but could still get close to 300+ all-purpose yards.

RB Tony Pollard - $12,000 (FanDuel)/$7,800 (DraftKings)

StatMuse @statmuse Tony Pollard this season:



— Most rushing yards without starting

— 4th in NFL in YPC

— 100-yard kickoff return TD, longest in franchise history Tony Pollard this season:— Most rushing yards without starting— 4th in NFL in YPC— 100-yard kickoff return TD, longest in franchise history https://t.co/AYsyhqLC4V

Why wouldn't you draft the Cowboys' starting running back instead of his backup Tony Pollard? For one, the Saints play fairly well against the run, which could slow down Ezekiel Elliott.

Tony Pollard has been explosive in the backfield in a limited role, and could churn out a few long runs to make him worth drafting in fantasy football this week.

WR Deonte Harris - $7,500 (FanDuel)/$4,600 (DraftKings)

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story on the issue and the timing: #Saints WR Deonte Harris is appealing a 3-game suspension for a DUI, sources say, but it will almost certainly be served soon.My story on the issue and the timing: nfl.com/news/saints-wr… #Saints WR Deonte Harris is appealing a 3-game suspension for a DUI, sources say, but it will almost certainly be served soon. My story on the issue and the timing: nfl.com/news/saints-wr…

Deonte Harris is appealing a three-game suspension, which should allow him to play this week. He caught just one of his five targets for nine yards last week for less than two points in fantasy football.

However, Taysom Hill is coming in as the starting quarterback, and should be better at distributing the ball better to the starting receivers.

WR Kenny Stills - $200 (DraftKings)

Kenny Stills is a decent final player for your DraftKings fantasy football roster. He hasn't had a target in three games, but again, there is a new quarterback on the field and one who can get stills implemented in the offense more. Don't expect more than eight fantasy points from him, though.

