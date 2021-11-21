NFL Fantasy Football: Should I pick Rondale Moore for Week 11?

Rondale Moore has cooled off a bit this fantasy season after a fantastic start to his NFL career, but another opportunity to be the star of the week presents itself with DeAndre Hopkins again sidelined as he nurses a hamstring injury in Week 11.

Moore is only the third receiving option for the Arizona Cardinals, but he plays an important role in an offense that deploys an Air Raid system. There will be a huge number of targets to be shared with Hopkins out, and Moore could be the beneficiary of most of those throws.

Analyzing whether Moore is a viable option for your fantasy team in Week 11:

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron



5️⃣ Rashod Bateman

4️⃣ Rondale Moore

3️⃣ Jaylen Waddle

2️⃣ DeVonta Smith

1️⃣ Ja’Marr Chase



You agree with TOP 5 ROOKIE WIDE RECEIVERS5️⃣ Rashod Bateman4️⃣ Rondale Moore3️⃣ Jaylen Waddle2️⃣ DeVonta Smith1️⃣ Ja’Marr ChaseYou agree with @criscarter80 ? 🤔 TOP 5 ROOKIE WIDE RECEIVERS5️⃣ Rashod Bateman4️⃣ Rondale Moore3️⃣ Jaylen Waddle2️⃣ DeVonta Smith1️⃣ Ja’Marr ChaseYou agree with @criscarter80? 🤔 https://t.co/FTwDf8uhPW

NFL Fantasy Football Week 11: Should you pick up Rondale Moore?

It all depends on how much you need an WR3 for your team.

There's no doubt that Moore is a very good player, but his numbers for this fantasy season have been underwhelming. According to ESPN, he has not scored more than 7 points since Week 5, when the Cardinals played the San Francisco 49ers.

Last week, Moore had just four targets, two receptions and ten yards. That's not good enough.

But the matchup should play a factor here. Arizona will be playing the Seattle Seahawks, and there's potential for this game to turn into a shootout on Sunday, especially with the Seahawks playing for their lives this season. There's no confirmation if the Cardinals will have Kyler Murray back, but he spoke during a press conference this week that he hopes to return.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Yards after the catch, among WR this season



Deebo Samuel 519

Cooper Kupp 498

Chris Godwin 397

Rondale Moore 330

Ja'Marr Chase 315 Yards after the catch, among WR this seasonDeebo Samuel 519Cooper Kupp 498Chris Godwin 397Rondale Moore 330Ja'Marr Chase 315 https://t.co/t6WuyBT893

In the best-case scenario, Murray returns, Moore gets more targets with Hopkins out, the game turns into a shootout and you can celebrate starting him as your WR3. There's nothing guaranteed, though: what if Colt McCoy starts, Moore has only just a handful of targets and again doesn't do enough for your team?

Case in point: it's a boom or bust situation. What risk are you willing to take?

In ESPN leagues, Moore is part of just 22.7% of the rosters, which shows how much other fantasy owners have given up hope on him - and it's difficult to argue otherwise with so many underwhelming appearances. But again: the potential for a breakout game is there, especially if Murray returns.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you want to play it safe, keep Moore out of your team this weekend. However, if you feel you have to take a risk somewhere to win your matchup, then give him a chance as your WR3.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar