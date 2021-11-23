NFL Fantasy Football Week 12: 5 biggest injury doubts ft. CeeDee Lamb

A considerable portion of the NFL schedule lies ahead of the postseason, but fantasy football playoffs are just around the corner, their arrival acting as a gridiron Advent Calendar of sorts.

Alas, some players will have to make do without some of their most valuable assets.

Which NFL fantasy football stars could miss Week 12?

RB Michael Carter, NY Jets

Carter (32) breaks loose for a big gain on Oct. 31 vs. Cincinnati

Carter's takeover of the metropolitan run game was in full force over the past four weeks. Entering Sunday's action, Carter was one of five players to earn at least 400 yards from scrimmage over the last four weeks. He seemed well on his way toward his first triple-digit rushing yardage game on Sunday against Miami (63 yards on nine carries), but he missed the entire second half with an ankle injury later revealed to be a high sprain. Carter is expected to miss at least the next two weeks, leaving the Jets to turn to Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine.

QB Justin Fields, Chicago

Fields (1) on the run during a Monday night loss in Pittsburgh

As if the Thanksgiving opener between the Bears and the Detroit Lions (12:30 pm ET, Fox) couldn't be more unbearable, viewers won't even have the comfort of seeing rookie Fields play. A rib injury forced him out of the Bears' Sunday loss to Baltimore, their fourth straight defeat after a 3-3 start. Though there appears to be no break, it seems more than likely that Andy Dalton will start, as Fields will undergo further testing.

QB Jared Goff, Detroit

Goff during Detroit's Oct. 31 loss to Philadelphia

Speaking of Thursday's putrid opener, will Goff be on hand to end two winless streaks (Detroit's 0-9-1 mark and his own personal win-free tally without Sean McVay)? According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Goff "felt better" after sitting out the latest defeat (a 13-10 fall in Cleveland), but that the team would continue to prepare with backup Tim Boyle just in case. Goff missed the trip to Cleveland with an oblique injury.

