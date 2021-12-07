NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 14: Best and worst matchups 

The 2021 NFL fantasy football season is hitting the most important part of the season as the playoffs start in Week 15. There is only one more week left to become seeded in the championship bracket. Start your best possible players and pick up any necessary reinforcements to your lineup to make a run at the championship.

Fantasy Football Week 14: Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Week 14 has several marquee matchups, including all three primetime games: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, and L.A. Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals. There are a few games with clear indications on players who you need to either start or sit on the bench this week, and there are others that are sneaky and can give you the edge.

Start 'Em

RB Najee Harris - vs Minnesota Vikings

PFF @PFF



Most in the NFL 💪



📸: Najee Harris: 60 missed tackles forced this seasonMost in the NFL 💪📸: @steelers Najee Harris: 60 missed tackles forced this season Most in the NFL 💪📸: @steelers https://t.co/hHHOjwxKRD

The Minnesota Vikings handed the Detroit Lions their first win of the season and are not favored against the Steelers on Thursday night. Najee Harris had over 100 total yards in the win over the Baltimore Ravens and is a low-end RB1 in fantasy football for Week 14 but could end up in the top-ten. Minnesota is 29th against the run, handing Harris a very favorable matchup. He has potential in the backfield as a dual-threat player and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger should utilize his playmaker this week.

WR Tyler Lockett - vs Houston Texans

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a major win over the San Francisco 49ers and are at their best when they throw the ball. Tyler Lockett was just shy of 20 fantasy points last week and should continue to be heavily targeted. The Houston Texans allowed 31 points and 389 yards to the Indianapolis Colts, and the Seahawks could post 300+ passing yards this week. Lockett could see around ten targets and give you another solid score in fantasy football.

Sit 'Em

QB Derek Carr - vs Kansas City Chiefs

Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

68.1 Comp%

1,394 YDs

5 TD

4 INT

2 FUM



Raiders Record 1-4



#RaiderNation Derek Carr since Week 9:68.1 Comp%1,394 YDs5 TD4 INT2 FUMRaiders Record 1-4 Derek Carr since Week 9:68.1 Comp% 1,394 YDs 5 TD 4 INT 2 FUMRaiders Record 1-4#RaiderNation

Derek Carr has great stats this season outside of just 17 passing touchdowns through 12 games. He is QB14 in fantasy football entering Week 14 but is on a downward trajectory. The lack of real playmakers on the offense has been an issue over the last few weeks, and he and the Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs next. On paper, it seems like a favorable matchup, but the Chiefs' defense played well against the Denver Broncos and could take advantage of Carr's vulnerability, making him a non-starter in fantasy football.

QB Taylor Heinicke - vs Dallas Cowboys

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS FROM 2-6 TO 6-6



TAYLOR HEINICKE AND THE FOOTBALL TEAM HAVE WON 4 STRAIGHT FROM 2-6 TO 6-6TAYLOR HEINICKE AND THE FOOTBALL TEAM HAVE WON 4 STRAIGHT https://t.co/2MJzXyehXN

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back well from an overtime loss on Thanksgiving with four interceptions against the New Orleans Saints. Washington has a dynamic offense when healthy, but just lost tight end Logan Thomas again, this time with a possible torn ACL. Heinicke will be expected to get involved in a possible shoot-out against Dallas, but he has a lack of weapons with Thomas out and JD McKissic questionable. Don't start Heinicke if Week 14 is a must-win for you in fantasy football.

Edited by Windy Goodloe