NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Why Bears QB Justin Fields is must-have

Justin Fields has been named the official starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears going forward. He filled in for the injured Andy Dalton in Week 4 and led the team to a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions.

Dalton's knee injury was the final nail in the coffin, even though Matt Nagy was planning on sitting Fields for the better part of the season. He hasn't been great, but he's playing well as a rookie and is trending in fantasy football.

Justin Fields is a must-have in fantasy football

Justin Fields has yet to be unleashed so far this season, but he will have to be more of a playmaker in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. RB David Montgomery is out with a knee injury and the defense could have its own issues with Derek Carr and the offense. While Fields may not have a great game in Week 5, the future is bright.

Field Yates @FieldYates It's going to be fun winning fantasy matchups with Justin Fields. It's going to be fun winning fantasy matchups with Justin Fields. https://t.co/W2eDYDww8z

Las Vegas is 13th against the pass and 23rd against the run. However, the schedule past Week 5 could make Justin Fields a great option in fantasy leagues with two quarterbacks.

Their next four games are against the Raiders, Packers, Buccaneers, and the 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers' defense has lost several key players to injuries and Fields could finally make a connection with Allen Robinson in Week 6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also weak in the secondary due to injuries, while the San Francisco 49ers have given up over 25 points in three games this season.

The end of the Chicago Bears' season consists of several teams who are currently some of the worst against the pass. Justin Fields could start finding his playmakers on the field over the next few games and start building connections as he gets closer to the end of the season.

By the time the playoffs begin in fantasy football, Fields has the potential to be a secret weapon as a QB2. He hasn't had more than seven points in a game in fantasy football, but could pull out 18+ points against the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings to end the season.

In keeper leagues, Justin Fields is a definite must-have fantasy football quarterback. Matt Nagy will hopefully soon be ushered out of Chicago and the Bears can hire a head coach who can utilize Fields and work within his skillset.

The Bears may likely have a high draft pick and can either pick up a receiver if Allen Robinson decides to leave or an offensive lineman in the first round to help protect Fields.

Luckily, most people in fantasy football leagues will likely look past Justin Fields and you can select him and start to reap the benefits as you look to secure a fantasy football playoff berth.

