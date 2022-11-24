NFL Fantasy Football Week 12: Kicker Rankings

Kickers have never really been a pivotal part of fantasy football selections, yet ahead of Week 12, they could provide players with the crucial points needed to win.

Week 11 saw a dramatic change in the rankings as Tyler Bass shot to the top following a stupendous performance in which the Buffalo Bills’ kicker scored 23 fantasy points.

Brett Maher follows closely behind. He too enjoyed a brilliant Week 11, scoring 22 points.

Week 12 will see players looking to give themselves a competitive edge by selecting the correct kicker.

Who are the best available fantasy football kickers in Week 12?

Tyler Bass – Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass took full advantage of the opportunities the Buffalo Bills gave him in Week 11.

Over the course of the season, he hasn’t actually been outstanding. His field goal success percentage sits at a lowly 87.5 percent, the lowest of the current top-five kickers.

Buffalo take on Detroit on Thanksgiving in the hope of inflicting pain on a developing team. Bass will have chances to score points on Thursday and has to take those chances if he is to prove his Week 11 exploits weren’t a one-off.

Brett Maher – Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

Brett Maher has been a regular on fantasy football line-ups throughout the 2022 season. As the Dallas Cowboys have excelled, so has their kicker. Maher has a 90.5 percent field goal success percentage through Week 11.

He has missed just one PAT in the 2022 season, and you can rely on him to make the kicks that he has to take.

The New York Giants offense is going to be pummeled by the Cowboys defense. This is going to see a lot of turnovers, with the Dallas offense taking the ball in exceptional positions on the field. This may well see Maher’s attempts drop in Week 12. The Cowboys will be able to find the endzone with ease. Maher may well drop out of fantasy football line-ups as a result.

What is interesting to note is the fact that the New York Giants have allowed 23 field goals in 2022, the fourth-highest in the NFL.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is the only player in NFL history with four career field goals from 60-plus yards, and he made the fourth twice. He is 4-of-4 from that distance. No other player in NFL history has more than two makes from 60-plus. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is the only player in NFL history with four career field goals from 60-plus yards, and he made the fourth twice. He is 4-of-4 from that distance. No other player in NFL history has more than two makes from 60-plus.

Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker has been consistent for Baltimore in 2022, averaging 9.9 fantasy points per game through Week 11. He has been on this list for most of the campaign.

Tucker has made 20 of 22 field goal attempts. Throughout the season, Baltimore have created situations where Tucker is averaging 2.2 field goal attempts per game.

Jacksonville’s defense has been mixed throughout the season. They can produce stands that facilitate field goal chances, but they also have the propensity to fold.

This matchup is too difficult to predict, and it may be smart to let Tucker sit on the bench in Week 12.

Jason Myers – Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Jason Myers has succeeded with 95 percent of his field goals through Week 11 in 2022. As the Seahawks’ offense has gelled, Myers has impressed. He has gone from strength to strength as the season has progressed.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been able to rank as one of the best special team defenses in 2022. They have allowed just 14 field goals this term, which could limit Myers’ chances on Sunday.

Daniel Carlson – Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Carlson was back to his best in Week 11, registering a total of 14 fantasy football points, the fourth-highest in the league for Week 11. It allowed Carlson to enjoy some time on the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has been very poor in recent weeks. Their extremely talented kicker had been forced to watch from the sidelines as drive-after-drive ended in premature disappointment.

Week 11 saw the Raiders hit form again. They defeated the Denver Broncos 22-16, and Carlson made three out of four field goals, including two from over 50 yards.

Despite their recent struggles, the Raiders have one of the most prolific special teams units in the entire NFL. Through Week 11, they have had 22 field goal attempts, which is the fourth-highest.

If Carlson gets a chance, he won't let you down. The Raiders need to continue getting him opportunities on the field.

Seattle are the joint second-best team in the NFL in terms of field goals allowed. They have given up just 12 successful field goal attempts through Week 11, which suggests Carlson may not score as many as 14 fantasy points this week.

NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy KICKER APPRECIATION TWEET



Brett Maher: 22 fantasy points



Tyler Bass: 21 fantasy points KICKER APPRECIATION TWEETBrett Maher: 22 fantasy pointsTyler Bass: 21 fantasy points 🚨 KICKER APPRECIATION TWEET 🚨Brett Maher: 22 fantasy pointsTyler Bass: 21 fantasy points

Top 10 Fantasy Football kickers in Week 12

This list is ranked by fantasy points scored. An * indicates a bye week.

Tyler Bass – 103 points Brett Maher – 100 points Justin Tucker – 99 points Jason Myers – 96 points Daniel Carlson – 96 points Younghoe Koo – 93 points Nick Folk – 92 points Ryan Succop – 91 points Wil Lutz – 85 points Graham Gano – 85 points

