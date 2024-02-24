NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2024: Full list of players feat. Tee Higgins

The NFL free agency begins on Mar. 13, but the window for teams to franchise tag players opened on Feb. 20. This period will last until Mar. 5, as teams across the league have two weeks to make decisions for the upcoming season.

Multiple players will be franchise-tagged in the coming days as teams try to stay under the cap without losing one of their key players. Some players may be traded after being tagged, while others could sign long-term deals with the team in the near future.

In this article, you will get the full list of players that have been franchise-tagged by the teams in 2024.

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2024

#1. Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals: WR

On Friday, Feb. 24, it was announced that the Cincinnati Bengals were franchising wide receiver Tee Higgins. The 25-year-old wide receiver was drafted in the second round in 2020 and has established himself as a huge part of the Joe Burrow-led offense.

Higgins is coming off a season in which he caught 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Burrow wants him to stay with the franchise, and it will be interesting to see what the Bengals do, as Ja'Marr Chase will also be eligible for a contract extension soon. Under the franchise tag, Higgins will earn around $21.8 million next season.

This is a developing story and more players will be added once they get tagged by their franchises.

How much will players earn after getting franchise-tagged in 2024?

Tee Higgins: Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL's salary cap has increased from $224.8 million to $255.4 million, and as a result, the players will get paid more if they get tagged by the teams this offseason.

Here is what the players in different positions will earn under the franchise tag in 2024:

Quarterbacks : $38,301,000 (franchise tag), $34,367,000 (transition tag)

: $38,301,000 (franchise tag), $34,367,000 (transition tag) Running backs : $11,951,000 (franchise tag), $9,765,000 (transition tag)

: $11,951,000 (franchise tag), $9,765,000 (transition tag) Wide receivers : $21,816,000 (franchise tag), $19,766,000 (transition tag)

: $21,816,000 (franchise tag), $19,766,000 (transition tag) Tight ends : $12,693,000 (franchise tag), $10,878,000 (transition tag)

: $12,693,000 (franchise tag), $10,878,000 (transition tag) Offensive linemen : $20,985,000 (franchise tag), $19,040,000 (transition tag)

: $20,985,000 (franchise tag), $19,040,000 (transition tag) Defensive ends : $21,324,000 (franchise tag), $19,076,000 (transition tag)

: $21,324,000 (franchise tag), $19,076,000 (transition tag) Defensive tackles : $22,102,000 (franchise tag), $18,491,000 (transition tag)

: $22,102,000 (franchise tag), $18,491,000 (transition tag) Linebackers : $24,007,000 (franchise tag), $19,971,000 (transition tag)

: $24,007,000 (franchise tag), $19,971,000 (transition tag) Cornerbacks : $19,802,000 (franchise tag), $17,215,000 (transition tag)

: $19,802,000 (franchise tag), $17,215,000 (transition tag) Safeties : $17,123,000 (franchise tag), $13,815,000 (transition tag)

: $17,123,000 (franchise tag), $13,815,000 (transition tag) Kickers/punters: $5,984,000 (franchise tag), $5,433,000 (transition tag)