NFL Free Agency 2020: Looking at the top quarterbacks available

Dak Prescott

The 2019 NFL season has concluded and free agency is rapidly approaching on March 18th. There is no year in recent memory with a free agent and draft class like we have this offseason. There are multiple big names up for grabs across varied playing positions but let us focus on the play-callers for now. Without further ado, here is your 2020 free-agent quarterback premier!

#1 Dak Prescott

Prescott is hitting the market at just the right time. In 2019, he had his best year with over 4900 passing yards and 30 passing TDs. Prescott and the Cowboys have been in contract discussions since the last offseason and thus far haven't been able to come to terms on a new deal.

Prescott won't be allowed to hit the market and should be slapped with the franchise tag until they can work out a deal. I have his annual value at just over $35 million a year and owner Jerry Jones loves long contracts. I have him signing a 5-year $175 million deal to stay with the Cowboys at some point this offseason.

#2 Drew Brees

Drew Brees

The all-time NFL passing leader is a free agent but is widely expected to sign a new deal with New Orleans before the start of the new league year. Brees did miss some time due to injury early in the year but when he came back he was as good as ever. He missed 5 games but still threw for 27 TDs and only 4 INT. I have his value around the 35 million a year mark like Prescott, so expect him to resign with a 2-year $70 million deal before March 18th.

#3 Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is an interesting case. The newly crowned NFL Comeback Player of the Year was perhaps the best QB in the NFL over the second half of 2019. In only 12 games, he achieved career-highs in completion percentage and yards per attempt, while having a career-low in interceptions. I have his annual value at around 30 million a year but the Titans may want him to do it again before giving him a lucrative contract. I believe playing on the franchise tag is the most realistic option.

#4 Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston

How do you throw for over 5000 yards and 30 touchdowns yet not have your organization believe in you? Try throwing 30 interceptions. Winston has perhaps the highest ceiling of any quarterback on this list yet he could absolutely sink an organization with his turnover woes. At 26, the likelihood he cleans up his game to the point where he becomes an elite QB is low, but you can win with him if he gets a bit better. I have his value at around $30 million a year though I can't imagine the Bucs signing him to a long term deal. Expect him to play on the tag.

#5 Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Brady has been in a sharp decline for around three seasons now. It's not all on him though. In that time he's gone from throwing to Rob Gronkowski and Brandon Cooks to Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett. If he is to return to the Patriots they need to seriously upgrade his weapons.

As of press time, Brady's future is truly up in the air but most sources have said that a return to New England is the most likely outcome. I have his average annual value at around $30 million a year so a two year $60 million contract with New England makes sense. If he leaves in free agency expect him to get much more though, approaching the $35 million a year mark.

