NFL Free Agency 2024: 4 moves Dallas Cowboys need to make right now feat. CeeDee Lamb's extension

The Dallas Cowboys enter perhaps one of their most important offseasons, with contract extensions for receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott likely front of mind for owner Jerry Jones and his organization.

After yet another poor playoff loss that marks three consecutive years that Dallas has had a 12-5 record only to be bundled out in the postseason, the pressure is at an all-time high.

How do the Cowboys get over that playoff hurdle? Well, it starts during the offseason with free agency.

Four moves the Cowboys can make as free agency approaches

#4, Move heaven and earth to bring Tyron Smith back

The veteran left tackle and Dallas are reportedly still miles apart in negotiations and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has stated that Smith is likely to see the landscape in free agency.

With Jerry Jones' "all in" line now seemingly just fodder, Dallas, which already has defensive line and linebacker issues, now must find a replacement for Smith as Dak Prescott's protector.

If Dallas truly is "all in," then Jones will be doing all he can to make sure the ageless wonder at left tackle is a Cowboy in 2024.

#3, Re-sign Tyler Biadasz

The center, like Tyron Smith, is set to hit the free-agent market, and some might be wondering why they must bring him back.

Putting it simply, Dallas, if things go south, will need to replace two members of its starting offensive line and has three picks in the top 160 of the draft to get it done.

Free agency is another avenue to go, but it is hard to envision that Dallas could find a center as good as Biadasz for less money.

#2, Re-sign CeeDee Lamb

Dallas' undisputed star is up for a contract extension if the franchise so chooses, as the fifth-year option is there for the Cowboys to use.

In truth, Lamb getting a well-deserved contract extension has seemed like a mere formality, but, in truth, so did Tyron Smith's return.

Lamb's market value per spotrac.com is a cool $28.8 million APY, so Dallas will have to fork out some serious money to keep No. 88. It will, don't stress, but it needs to get done soon as it will help the Cowboys' salary cap situation.

#1, Figure out Dak Prescott's contract

This is the biggest domino to fall, or not fall, this offseason. With Dak Prescott expected to remain a Cowboy in 2024 due to his monstrous cap hit, a contract extension doesn't feel like it's coming anytime soon.

If it doesn't, that's OK, as the Cowboys couple simply split Prescott's cap number over the two void years of his contract and make him play for a big payday in 2024.

The downside is if Prescott lights it up and the Cowboys do something of note in 2024, then Dallas will have a quarterback who is a free agent and will have the world at his feet.

Dallas needs to get something done with Prescott's contract and soon before the league year starts on March 13 as the Cowboys must be cap-compliant.

The clock is ticking.