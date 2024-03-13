The 2024 NFL free agency frenzy has well and truly arrived, with teams across the league clambering to secure talent for their roster for 2024 and beyond. While often the unsung heroes of their team, offensive linemen play arguably one of the most important roles on the offense, both creating running lanes as well as protecting the quarterback.

The best offenses usually have an above-average offensive line, with the Kansas City Chiefs having multiple Pro Bowlers on their line during the current dynasty.

Some star linemen have already been snapped up during free agency, but who is still available?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Free Agency 2024: Best offensive linemen still available

#5, Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Bengals OT Jonah Williams is yet to sign with a new team despite requesting a trade last year. Williams wanted out of Cincinnati after the Bengals acquired Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, Williams' spot.

However, Williams stayed and was a solid piece to Cincy's line in 2023 playing right tackle, but will look to revert back to LT in 2024 as this will likely net him a better contract.

#4, Trent Brown

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Another offensive tackle on the move is former New England Patriots OT Trent Brown. Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

He's bounced around the league playing for New England, as well as the 49ers and Raiders, so is well used to a change of scenery.

Brown caused controversy in 2023 as he stated 'everyone' in the Patriots building wanted to see Malik Cunningham play after the offense struggled with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

A versatile lineman aged only 30, Brown should still have plenty of suitors.

NFL Free Agency 2024: Best offensive linemen still available

#3, Kevin Zeitler

Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens

Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler will still pique the interest of many GMs across the NFL despite recently turning 34 years old.

Zeitler has been a solid starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens since being drafted back in 2012.

He just made his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Ravens in 2023, has started 15+ games every year since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down, missing just four games over the previous three seasons.

#2, Connor Williams

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

Connor Williams suffered a devastating ACL injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season, as well as his time with the Miami Dolphins.

The former Dallas Cowboys lineman moved from guard to center after his move from Dallas to Miami, displaying his excellent versatility.

However, this ACL injury was the second of Williams' career, and at just 26 years old this may become more of a concern moving forward. But, young and solid offensive linemen are hard to come by, so Williams will still have plenty of suitors.

#1, Tyron Smith

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Long-time Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is hitting free agency for the first time in his career, aged 33. Smith has spent his entire career with the Cowboys since being drafted ninth overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

His CV blows everyone else still available out of the water, being named to eight Pro Bowls as well as making All-Pro on five occasions. Smith was also voted into the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, so will pique the interest of almost all GMs in the league.