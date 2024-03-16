NFL Free Agency 2024: Ranking top 5 WRs remaining ft. Mike Williams, Tyler Boyd and more

We rarely see elite wide receivers linger long on the free agent market because teams seldom ever let their best receivers hit free agency.

Calvin Ridley has signed with the Tennessee Titans, while Marquise Brown has been signed by the Kansas City Chiefs. Though perhaps not as many as some wide receiver-needy clubs would like, there are still some good alternatives at receiver on the market. The top five wide receivers that are still available as free agents are listed below.

Top 5 receivers still available in free agency

5. Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints cut Michael Thomas on Wednesday, indicating that they are ready to proceed with Chris Olave, A.T. Perry and Rashid Shaheed, their young ball catchers.

Thomas was released by the Saints after eight seasons, during which he was a key member since being picked in 2016. He struggled with health problems and off-field indiscretions during his final years in New Orleans, which ultimately resulted in his departure.

There have been rumors that following the Denver Broncos' decision to trade receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, Thomas would find himself playing under former head coach Sean Payton.

4. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to be constantly sidelined in his one season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, yet when healthy, he still appeared to have some gas left in his tank.

Suitors are still anticipated to show interest in OBJ, although he is unlikely to make nearly as much as he did with the Ravens in 2023 due to his age and injury concerns.

The Dallas Cowboys will probably need to make a move for a WR3 later in the summer. Considering they were heavily linked to OBJ the last time he was a free agent, they may show interest again.

3. K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn has established himself as a reliable option for the Minnesota Vikings over the past three seasons, averaging at least 45 receptions and 500 yards per season.

Any team that signs Osborn should expect him to provide versatility as an inside and outside receiver. He'll be a great option for WR4 as well.

One team that has been mentioned as possibly willing to take a chance on Osborn is the Indianapolis Colts.

2. Tyler Boyd

Some NFL teams may find Tyler Boyd to be a valuable slot receiver, even though he is 29 years old. With the Cincinnati Bengals, Boyd's output was constrained by the presence of two outstanding wide receivers: Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Boyd still managed to put up respectable statistics and has two seasons with 1,000 yards on his C.V., even with Chase and Higgins drawing most of the attention. If Boyd is given more significant responsibility by another NFL team, he may still contribute greatly.

1. Mike Williams

Mike Williams was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers due to salary cap issues and most likely because he only appeared in 16 games the past two seasons. Williams, nevertheless, always proves he's a fantastic performer whenever he gets the chance.

Like Tyler Boyd, Mike Williams, the seventh overall selection in the 2017 draft, is only 29 years old and has already had two seasons with 1,000 yards. Although some teams might be put off by Williams' recent ACL injury, his skill still shines given how sparse the receiver market is at the moment.