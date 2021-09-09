NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Buffalo Bills should target

The Buffalo Bills are big favorites to win the AFC East again in 2021 and compete for an AFC title.

While their starting lineup is pretty much set, there are always free agents who can add depth and experience to their active roster. Even with the dynamic offense that the Buffalo Bills currently have, there are ways to make it even better and more potent.

Here are three players the Buffalo Bills could add to their roster to further boost their postseason chances.

#1 Russell Okung, OT

The Buffalo Bills already have starting offensive tackles in Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams. But a veteran tackle would give them even more stability at the position, considering there are rookies behind both tackles on the depth chart.

Russell Okung has said that he is waiting for the right deal after being released by the Carolina Panthers. But time may be running out to work on any contract negotiations, so Okung might be willing to sign at least a one-year deal.

With the Buffalo Bulls extending Josh Allen for several years, ensuring there is protection in front of him will be key for the Bills to be successful long-term.

#2 Chris Thompson, RB

The Buffalo Bills have an explosive offense that is led by quarterback Josh Allen. But the running game has always been one of their deficiencies. In 2020, the Bills' run game ranked 20th in the NFL. To help improve that, the Bills could add a running back to Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

Chris Thompson appeared in eight games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a back injury cut his season short. Thompson would be a veteran presence in the backfield, and add another level of dimension to the Bills' offense.

#3 Kerryon Johnson, RB

Kerryon Johnson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2018, where he spent three seasons before he was released.

Johnson is another option at running back for added depth on the Buffalo Bills' roster. He has struggled with injuries, and was recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He appears to be healthy once again, working out for several teams. He is still young enough to be a good runner, which would be great for the Bills' offense.

