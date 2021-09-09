NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Cowboys should target

Whether the Dallas Cowboys can go all the way this season or not, they will definitely try to be the most improved team. Last season they fell off a cliff due to injuries. They lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott and pretty much all of the offensive line. Ezekiel Elliott also suffered in producing the required form.

In order for the Dallas Cowboys to go all the way, they need to have the requisite depth on their roster. Thankfully for them, there are some very good players in free agency that exactly fit their needs. We look at the three that the Dallas Cowboys must snap up immediately.

Free Agents that can take the Dallas Cowboys to the next level

#1 - Todd Gurley, RB

Ezekiel Elliott is a star running back, but last season he did not meet the high standards that he had set for himself. While the most plausible reason for that is a malfunctioning offensive line that was struggling due to injuries, there is also the chance that Elliott may be moving past his peak.

Ezekiel Elliott is so washed up the Cowboys had to do a reverse WR pass from the 5 yard line to try and score — Brad Wakai (@BWakai) November 27, 2020

To keep him on his toes, the Dallas Cowboys will do well to get Todd Gurley in. He is in the same situation: an elite running back who no one wants to sign as they believe he is washed up. Giving him the opportunity behind Ezekiel Elliott ought to keep both of them firing at the highest level, which would be a good sign for the Cowboys.

#2 - Cam Newton, QB

Cam Newton did not want to play second fiddle to a rookie with the New England Patriots. Although, maybe he did, and the Patriots did not want him either way. Anyhow, Cam Newton is looking for a team and no team suits him better than the Dallas Cowboys.

He will be a backup not to a rookie, but one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Dak Prescott has injury issues of his own, and therefore what better for the Dallas Cowboys than to have a quality back-up in Cam Newton. Both are dual-threat quarterbacks in the same mold.

Prime Cam Newton was a spiritual experience. 🔥🔥 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/q1rR1FR7rt — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 2, 2021

#3 - Adam Redmond, C

Also Read

Finally, we saw firsthand what happened last season with the Dallas offensive line. One can never be stocked enough in this position. Adam Redmond has already spent a couple of years with the Dallas Cowboys before and can come in and do a great job.

Edited by Henno van Deventer