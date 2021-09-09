NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Patriots should target

The Patriots' first kickoff for 2021 is only a few days away. However, it doesn't matter whether the first leaf has yet to fall or half the country is caked in a layer of snow. Every NFL team should be looking to get better with free agents.

This close to cut day, there are some names floating around who could pay dividends if the right team signs them. On that note, here are the three free agents the Patriots should target:

#1 Richard Sherman, CB

Those who have been following Richard Sherman's summer know it has been a bumpy ride for the player.

He has been dealing with legal trouble, but the Patriots could use Sherman's playoff experience and knowledge at cornerback. Stephon Gilmore, the most important part of the Patriots' secondary, is on the wrong side of 30, and has spent part of the summer holding out.

The Patriots could use some extra insurance at cornerback, even if Sherman doesn't end up being much more than a depth cornerback. However, the Patriots may also have use him at safety.

Safeties, by default, have a longer shelf life, as they don't need to sprint around the field on every down. Between acting as a depth cornerback and a safety, the Patriots would be better with him than without.

#2 John Brown, WR

Recently cut from the Las Vegas Raiders, John Brown could be an amazing depth piece at wide receiver. Brown had a 1000-yard season just two years ago with the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots have used free agency almost exclusively to overhaul their receiving room, so signing John Brown could be the cherry on top.

Last season, Brown had 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. Even if this version of Brown shows up for the Patriots, that level of production has a place on the depth chart.

As a fourth-string receiver with 1000-yard potential, Brown would blow every depth piece out of the water.

#3 Kenny Stills, WR

Divisional Round - Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

The New England Patriots know plenty about Kenny Stills. They've played him a number of times during his four years with the Miami Dolphins. While 2020 was a rough year for Stills, he was still able to earn 561 yards and four touchdowns with the Houston Texans.

If the Patriots can get a Kenny Stills in 2019-shape for pennies on the dollar, their receiver room could take a step forward for Mac Jones. Putting things very simply, Mac Jones is starting his rookie season, and will need all the help he can possibly get.

