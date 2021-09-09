NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Pittsburgh Steelers should target

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a talented team in both offense and defense. But the depth chart, overall, still has a lot of question marks.

The Steelers learned last year that as injuries stacked up, young backup players quickly became starters. While there were a lot of breakout stars, a lot of vulnerabilities on the roster also stood out.

Even though the start of the 2021 NFL season is quickly approaching, here are some free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers could still target who could make a difference for the team.

#1 Mitchell Schwartz, OT

The Steelers' offensive line is seen as their possible Achilles' Heel. After a near-complete overhaul since last season, there are still so many unknowns about their offensive line.

Mitchell Schwartz, a seasoned pro, saw his 2020 season cut short due to a back injury. His absence is one of the reasons the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line suffered during the playoffs.

Schwartz is now completing the rehab of his back injury, and is ready to sign with another team. The former All-Pro, who played 134 consecutive games before getting injured, can play guard and tackle.

At the moment, the Steelers have rookie Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and Chukwuma Okarafor at right tackle. Signing Schwartz would give the team another option at tackle and at guard, if need be.

It was a pleasure to have @MitchSchwartz71 on the podcast this week. Of course, we had to ask him about his future in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/6DOsc9PmIz — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) September 4, 2021

#2 Geno Atkins, DT

Geno Atkins suffered a rotator cuff injury that caused him to miss most of the 2020 NFL season. Atkins is a solid defensive tackle who has a lot of experience and talent at a position the Steelers could use more of.

Atkins is an eight-time NFL Pro Bowl selection who has had 75.5 sacks, 384 combined tackles and 228 solo tackles in his career so far. That would give the Steelers' defense, even more, attacking prowess.

#3 Russell Okung, OT

Russell Okung is another option at offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having options is what is going to greatly help the offensive line because there are so many different player lineups that can be changed out during the season.

Okung, a former sixth overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. He has played with the Chargers and the Panthers since then.

Russell Okung is a talented left tackle, who would address the need for experience and depth the Steelers are in need of at the position.

