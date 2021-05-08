NFL Free Agency: 3 Quarterbacks to back up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay this season 

After a successful offseason, the reigning NFL Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers look primed to repeat last season's heroics.

The Bucs extended star veteran quarterback Tom Brady's contract, while trimming $19 million off their salary cap. This allowed the Bucs to bring back the majority of the team that won Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, while the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady, is expected to start every game for the Bucs, who will serve as his backup?

Here are three backup quarterback options for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year's backup Blaine Gabbert

The Bucs re-signed Blaine Gabbert, the man who backed up Tom Brady last season in Tampa, to a one-year deal.

Bucs GM Jason Licht has suggested that Gabbert could be the heir to Tom Brady, once the G.O.A.T decides to finally retire from the NFL.

Gabbert has played ten seasons in the National Football League after being drafted 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. He has played 60 games, throwing 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions with a career QBR of 72.3.

2021 NFL Draft pick Kyle Trask

Rookie Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was drafted 64th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccanneers this year. With a 44-year-old starting QB, it made sense for the Bucs to select a quarterback for the future.

Blaine Gabbert will have the inside run to be the backup for Brady but if Trask can impress in pre-season, he could be the third-string QB in week one.

Trask will be able to learn from the best in the business under Tom Brady, which will help speed up his NFL development.

He played 27 games in his college career, throwing for 7,386 yards, 69 TDs, and 15 interceptions for a QBR of 168.5.

Free Agent QB Robert Griffin III

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

A wild-card option for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers is a player who is not yet on their roster - former NFL Offense Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III.

The number two draft pick in the 2012 NFL Draft has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances. RG3 has thrown 42 touchdowns with 30 interceptions in his NFL career.

Now an eight-season NFL veteran, Griffin could be the perfect third-string QB behind Gabbert and Brady. He also brings a different style of play compared to Tom Brady, which the Bucs could implement when required.