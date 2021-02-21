5 most overrated NFL free agents in 2021

The NFL free-agent frenzy is less than a month away and teams are already mulling over the possibility of adding new pieces to their rosters without losing existing pieces. However, during every NFL Free Agency, there are a few overrated players who are surrounded by a lot of hype.

The 5 most overrated players in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Players can be hyped up by fans or due to past performances. However, this does not mean they continue to be good options. This offseason is no different and here are the top five overrated free agents in 2021.

5. Jadeveon Clowney

Tennessee Titans' Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is an established run defender with excellent pass-rushing skills and playmaking capacity. But he was a free agent for most of the 2020 offseason because of injuries that affected his abilities after he failed to put down a sack while playing in eight games for the Tennessee Titans.

The 2014 No. 1 overall pick was a Pro Bowler three years in a row. But the 28-year-old has not had a double-digit-sack season and is coming off knee surgery.

Jadeveon Clowney is overrated, he's missed 22% of Texans games, yet to lead the NFL in any meaningful defensive categories. Also inflated his stats. In 2018, 21% of Clowney's tackles and 22% of his sacks in blowouts. Good luck Seahawks. — Ben Maller (@benmaller) August 31, 2019

Advertisement

4. Hunter Henry

Los Angeles Chargers' Henry Hunter

Tight end Hunter Henry is still at the prime age of 25 and has been in the league for five years.

However, he has missed 25 games due to injuries. Teams should consider if the 25-year-old's durability can hold up for a long-term contract that can last him into his late 20's and beyond the age of 30.

Hunter has four solid, albeit injury-impacted seasons and one injury-derailed campaign. The tight end had never reached the 700-yard mark in a single season, nor has he scored more than five touchdowns since his rookie season in 2016 when he posted eight.

Hunter's statics shows a decline in yards-per-target from 9.3 in 2017, 8.6 in 2019, and 6.6 in 2020. He also missed 2018 because of a tear in his ACL.

The #Chargers announced that TE Hunter Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee during last Sunday’s game against the #Colts. That is crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2019

3. T.Y Hilton

Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts' T.Y Hilton

Wide receiver T.Y Hilton has had the worst two seasons of his career. The four-time Pro Bowler has suffered injuries that set him back.

The 31-year-old's prime was in his mid-to-late-20s, during which he was catching passes from Andrew Luck with a phenomenal offensive line.

The wide receiver averaged 9.5 yards per target from 2014 to 2018. In the last two seasons, that amount has nosedived to 7.8. Hilton has also missed nine NFL games in the previous three years.

There is no doubt that Hilton has regressed, and unless he winds up in a team with strong support, he could be in trouble for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

TY Hilton's average depth of target downfield, by year:



2014 - 14.5 yards

2015 - 13.6 yards

2016 - 13.3 yards

2017 - 13.1 yards

2018 - 8.2 yards — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) September 24, 2018

2. Cam Newton

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton of the New England Patriots

Quarterback Cam Newton has been riddled with injuries in recent years and is a mediocre passer. The 2015 MVP had received recognition after taking over the star-studded role of New England Patriots QB.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old theoretically should be in his prime but has only thrown ten touchdown passes in his last 20 games, which includes 17 missed games because of injury and illness. Following Newton's MVP season, he is 29th out of 31 qualified NFL quarterbacks in passer rating.

The #Patriots and QB Cam Newton are expected to part ways this off-season, per @AdamSchefter



Cam Newton passed for only 5 TDs in 14 starts with 10 INTs - He did add 12 rushing TDs from his QB position.



Cam Newton will be a free-agent. pic.twitter.com/p3jbk1MbDs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 3, 2021

1. Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020-21 NFL season action

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has the trajectory and ability that franchises look for in their star quarterbacks. However, when looking at the statistics, Prescotts's highest-rated season was in the 2016 NFL season during his rookie campaign.

Prescott had all the hallmarks to be a great quarterback and had plenty of support along the offensive line. But he has been a Pro Bowler only once and has never made a first or second All-Pro team.