NFL Free Agency: Best Landing spots for Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, and Le’Veon Bell

As the 2021 NFL free agency period quickly approaches, there are three veteran running backs that still have the motivation and skill to play at a high level. Running backs Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are all looking for a new home this off-season. Both Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson are over the age of 30 and Le'Veon Bell is pushing at 30.

All three have had successful NFL careers and are still motivated to play on Sundays. They're all searching for their first Super Bowl championship and the window of opportunity is slowly closing for that accomplishment. With all the talent in the running back position in this year's draft, it could be tough for the three to find a new home.

This will make NFL fans wonder where these three veterans land during the 2021 NFL free agency period?

2021 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell

NFL Free Agency: Le'Veon Bell - Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell

The Arizona Cardinals will re-sign Kenyan Drake but will need to have a back up. Le'Veon Bell will give the Cardinals a reliable back-up to Drake if he is used properly. The best-case scenario for the Arizona Cardinals is when Le'Veon Bell hits stride and plays like he did in Pittsburgh.

Bell has great hands and could benefit from the scrambling ability of Kyler Murray. Arizona could benefit from having a running back that can run and catch football with the best running backs in the NFL.

NFL Free Agency: Adrian Peterson - Buffalo Bills

Veteran RB Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is the oldest out of the three running backs. Peterson is 35-years-old and had a great 2020 NFL season with the Lions. Adrian Peterson rushed the football 156 times for 604 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Adrian Peterson hopes to break Emmitt Smith's record, chase ring until he's 40https://t.co/Pl25yCYort pic.twitter.com/K0505iTNMo — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 16, 2021

The 14-year veteran is a great fit with the Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo Bills could really use every down that can soak up yards on the ground and use Singletary for third downs. If Buffalo signs Peterson, it opens up the playbook even more than it already is for Josh Allen.

NFL Free Agency: Mark Ingram - Washington Football Team

Former Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram

Washington is in need of a running back that can give them quality carries. Mark Ingram will be able to give the Washington Football Team quality carries. He will also give Washington a running back that can make plays on the ground and in the passing game.

Not a mentor... but a big bro... a guy I will talk to for life 💜 love you big bro, God will bless you more than you could ever imagine 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/e4fJcByXm1 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) January 20, 2021

Washington is still searching for their next starting quarterback. If they do go into the 2021 NFL draft and select a quarterback, Mark Ingram could be a huge help for the new starting quarterback just entering the NFL.

