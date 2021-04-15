NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns have three No. 1 overall picks on their roster

The Cleveland Browns have reached a one-year deal worth $10 million with former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney The signing gives the Cleveland Browns three No. 1 overall picks in the draft over the last five years.

Cleveland also have 10 total first-round picks on their roster and a Super Bowl MVP. Here's a list of the 10 first-round draft picks that the Browns will have on their roster for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

List of first-round picks on Cleveland's roster

2013 NFL Draft: Sheldon Richardson (13th overall pick) 2014 NFL Draft: Jadeveon Clowney (1st overall pick) 2014 NFL Draft: O'dell Beckham Jr. (12th overall pick) 2016 NFL Draft: Jack Conklin (8th overall pick) 2017 NFL Draft: Myles Garrett (1st overall pick) 2017 NFL Draft: Takk McKinley (26th overall pick) 2017 NFL Draft: David Njoku (29th overall pick) 2018 NFL Draft: Baker Mayfield (1st overall pick) 2018 NFL Draft: Denzel Ward (4th overall pick) 2020 NFL Draft: Jedrick Wills (10th overall pick)

Malcolm Smith was a seventh-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and was the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP. Malik Jackson is also a Super Bowl champion and he's another addition the Browns added this off-season. Looking at the talent that the Cleveland Browns added this offseason, they could be on their way to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Cleveland Browns arguably have the best defensive line in the NFL

Cleveland Browns have added reinforcements in the NFL offseason

The Cleveland Browns defensive line consists of Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Sheldon Richardson, and Malik Jackson. Three first-round draft picks and two of them are number one overall picks. It's easy to say the Browns have the best defensive line on paper, but they'll need to carry over to the field.

Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, Malik Jackson, Jadeveon Clowney Accomplishments

Pro Bowls: 7

7 All-Pro Teams: 1

1 Super Bowls: 1

1 Defensive Rookie of the Year: 1

1 Sacks: 140.5

It's hard to find another defensive line in the NFL that can match the production that the Browns have up front on defense. Cleveland has a great chance at winning the AFC North in 2021. They'll also have a great opportunity to make their first Super Bowl appearance.

The Browns now have the number one pick from 3 drafts in 5 years on their roster:

2014: DE Jadeveon Clowney

2017: DE Myles Garrett

2018: QB Baker Mayfield — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2021

If the Browns do not make an appearance in the Super Bowl this season. It will be because of the offensive side of the football or a massive injury. Cleveland Browns fan base should be counting down the days until kickoff of the 2021-2022 NFL season.