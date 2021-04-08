Within a week into 2021 NFL Free Agency, anyone worth having was selected by teams swiftly. The big names (and some smaller gems) either found new homes or resigned and stayed in their familiar territory. It was going to be a difficult market due to the implications of the pandemic and how badly it impacted the salary cap. Dozens of teams dealt out millions in lucrative deals to start their respective offseasons.

But which team of the many transactions to hook the wire since free agency opened is the headliner?

NFL Free Agency: Five best free-agent signing

NFL Free Agency: 5) New York Jets sign WR Corey Davis

Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million

Former Titans’ WR Corey Davis reached agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed with the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

While some believe that Davis isn't worth what the Jets are tossing his way because he hasn't quite lived up to his first-round pedigree, but the 26-year-old has had a solid three years with an upward trajectory. Davis will bring credibility to the Jets offense, which they are in desperate need of.

NFL Free Agency: 4) Cleveland Browns sign S John Johnson III

Contract:3 years, $33.75 million

#Browns deal for S John Johnson: Three years, $33.75 million with $24 million guaranteed, source says. Former third-rounder cashes in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

The Browns have been in search of proper safety for a while now. Not only did Johnson finally end Cleveland's quest, but he is young, and the Browns landed the safety at below market value.

Coupled with a secondary that should be healthier in 2021, he has a chance to become a play-making anchor for the Browns defense almost immediately.

NFL Free Agency: 3) New York Giants sign WR Kenny Golladay

Contract:4 years, $72 million

Reports: Giants agree to terms with WR Kenny Golladay



📰: https://t.co/tmGbdYQR9n pic.twitter.com/rQBBXK2p9N — New York Giants (@Giants) March 20, 2021

The Giants targeted their most apparent hole, their wide receiver position, and they filled that up big time and dished out everything they could in the hope that Golladay could be the key in turning the Giants around this year.

The 27-year-old can win catch points and will be a massive boost for QB Daniel Jones.

NFL Free Agency: 2) Kansas City Chiefs sign OL Joe Thuney

Contract: 5 years, $80 million

The Chiefs are putting a lot of stock into a lineman who will essentially play inside. Why is Thuney worth the price? He possesses the ability to protect their star QB Patrick Mahomes, which is vital to the 2020 Super Bowl contenders. Thuney can play every position in the trenches.

NFL Free Agency: 1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign OLB Shaquil Barrett

Contract: 4 years, $68 million

If any free agent is considered a steal, it would be Barrett. The 28-year-old had 7.5 sacks in two years with the Buccaneers, and he might have attained $20M per year on the open market. The linebacker decided to stay with his Super Bowl-winning team, and the Chiefs got to keep their top pass rusher.