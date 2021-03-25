NFL Free Agency: How much did the New England Patriots sign James White for?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New England Patriots have reached a deal to bring back veteran running back James White. The deal between James White and the New England Patriots is a one-year, $2.5 million contract. James White has played his entire NFL career with the Patriots.

White has never been the main running back in New England, but he has been a contributor for the Patriots over the last seven seasons. He is also coming off a 2020 season where he struggled. During the 2020-2021 season, James White registered 35 carries for 121 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

White added 375 receiving yards and one touchdown on 49 receptions. His receiving production took a massive hit in 2020. During the 2019-2020 NFL season, James White caught 72 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

Even though James White isn't a huge contributor in their rushing game, he has been a huge contributor in their passing game. His veteran leadership played a big role in the New England Patriots bringing him back for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Let's take a look at how James White has built a great career with the New England Patriots over the last seven years.

NFL Free Agency: How has James White contributed to the New England Patriots offense?

James White has built his career with the New England Patriots in their passing game. Outside of his rookie year, James White has caught more than 40 passes in every season. He has also gone over 300 receiving yards in each of the last six seasons with New England.

James White's best season with the New England Patriots was the 2018-2019 NFL season. White registered 181 touches for 1,176 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns. His most memorable playoff run with the New England Patriots was the 2016-2017 NFL playoffs.

WELCOME BACK TO NEW ENGLAND JAMES WHITE! pic.twitter.com/2qmGwtPYtJ — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) March 24, 2021

During the 2016-2017 NFL playoffs, James White recorded 25 touches for 166 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. One of the four touchdowns that James White scored will always be remembered - the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI.

James White's touchdown capped off an amazing 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons. It was one of three Super Bowl championships that James White won with the New England Patriots throughout his NFL career. The Patriots made the right decision to bring back James White for the 2021-2022 NFL season.