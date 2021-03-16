NFL Free Agency: New England Patriots sign DE/LB Matt Judon

The New England Patriots are adding to a monsterous Monday. New England have signed Jonnu Smith to help their offense and now have helped their defense by reaching a deal with Matt Judon. The deal between Matt Judon and New England is a four-year, $56 million contract with $32 million guaranteed.

The New England Patriots are making sure they do not have a repeat of the 2020-2021 season. Bill Belichick is making moves by the minute, it seems, and the new calendar year hasn't even started yet. The Patriots' monstrous Monday could just be the beginning of what's to come this off-season.

Let's take a look at how adding Matt Judon helps the New England Patriots defense in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

NFL Free Agency: How will Matt Judon help the New England Patriots defense in 2021-2022 NFL season?

New England Patriots LB Matt Judon

The New England Patriots finished the 2020-2021 NFL season ranked 27th in sacks only registering 24 total sacks. New England's defense also struggled to stop the run game. The Patriots finished 26th in rush defense, giving up 131.4 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns to opponents.

Patriots have finalized a deal with Matt Judon, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/X0gASDquNo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2021

Matt Judon had six sacks during the 2020-2021 NFL season, 0.5 more sacks than the leading pass rusher on the Patriots defense. Chase Winovich registered 5.5 sacks to lead the Patriots defense in 2020. The New England Patriots are getting a linebacker that led the Baltimore Ravens defense in sacks during the 2020 season.

Matt Judon's 2020-2021 NFL season Stats

-- Total tackles: 50

-- Quarterback hits: 21

-- Tackles for loss: 9

-- Sacks: 6

The strength of the New England Patriots defense is their secondary. Matt Judon will bring life to the Patriots' pass rush and their run defense. Judon's presence alone will make offensive coordinators rethink their game plans.

Matt Judon: “New England, here we come.” pic.twitter.com/RqvBhcpSW2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 15, 2021

Matt Judon reached the quarterback a total of 21 times during the 2020-2021 season. This is where the Patriots will need Matt Judon the most. When teams planned for the Patriots defense, they planned for the secondary and not their pass rush.

Matt Judon will be the best pass rusher on the Patriots defense in 2021. When NFL teams plan for the Patriots defense, they will now have to plan on the pass rush on top of the secondary. One thing is for sure, the New England Patriots' defense will definitely be one of the best in 2021.