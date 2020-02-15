NFL Free Agency: Washington Redskins release Paul Richardson Jr.

Soon after releasing cornerback Josh Norman, the Washington Redskins have now released wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. after just two seasons with the team.

PRJ was signed in the offseason of 2018 to a 5-year, $40 million contract, yet another hefty contract given by ex-general manager Bruce Allen, decreasing the cap space of the Redskins each year. The signing, however, was justified as Richardson had a breakout season with the Seattle Seahawks. While it wasn't a huge breakout season, it was enough for the Redskins to give Richardson a large contract.

In his 2018 season, Richardson racked up just 262 yards in 7 games. Injuries severely resulted in him not playing much. There were glimpses of Richardson being a great addition in 2018, especially with quarterback Alex Smith at the center.

Releasing Richardson saves the Redskins $2.3 million in cap space. While that seems like it isn't enough, it's an opening for other receivers on the roster to possibly take his place alongside Terry McLaurin. Signing a receiver is definitely an option for the Redskins as well, as they will have the necessary cap to do so.

Richardson did not fit with interim head coach Bill Callahan, who used more of the run game scheme. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins also relied more on McLaurin than any other receiver while he played during the second half of the season, which showed his trust in the young receiver.

Assuming Richardson becomes 100% healthy, he should be signed by a team relatively soon as a third receiver option. He is just 27 years old who had great potential, but injuries did not help him. I would not be surprised if the Seattle Seahawks try and reunite with Richardson. With the Seahawks being a clear playoff team, he could return as another weapon to help quarterback Russell Wilson.