NFL Free Agency rumors: 3 landing spots for Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre ending with Giants

Once a great prospect with a bright future, Kelvin Benjamin's career has regressed to the point of potentially being on life support. After getting cut by the New York Giants, a team seemingly desperate for help at the wide receiver position, Benjamin may only have one more shot.

Kelvin Benjamin will be aware of this after a complete breakdown in which he publicly unloaded on head coach Joe Judge. With the ugliness hopefully behind him, Benjamin will turn his head to what could be his last shot in the league.

Here are three options for Benjamin's potential last dance in the NFL.

Kelvin Benjamin's best options

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are another team looking to get as much free agent help as possible. During the offseason, they signed four notable free agents to help in the passing game. Why not add a fifth?

Last season, the New England Patriots had the 30th-ranked passing offense in the NFL. At this point, the Patriots should be trying to find anyone to help. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has about as good a shot at fixing Kelvin Benjamin as anyone.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is getting the first training camp reps of his career. Going into his rookie season, the Jaguars should be pulling out all of the stops in order to get Lawrence the best surrounding cast possible. By signing Kelvin Benjamin, the Jaguars would be giving him a shot at playing himself into the third- or fourth-string position.

At this point, adding a receiver who earned about 400 yards in his most recent stint should suffice. Benjamin's floor should be average but his ceiling could be a 1000-yard receiver.

It seems the benefits outweigh the risks for the Jaguars. Lastly, this is a team that still has Tim Tebow on their roster as a tight end. They seem already prepared to take risks in constructing the roster this season.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have no reliable timetable for when they can expect a fully recovered Michael Thomas to take the field. At this point, Alvin Kamara is the main reliable outlet on the offensive side of the ball.

Without Drew Brees this season, the Saints could be staring down the barrel of a rough season and should be grasping at straws to build as strong of a roster as possible.

Los Angeles Chargers Mandatory Minicamp

Kelvin Benjamin has a relatively low floor but a decent ceiling. For the sake of the 2021 New Orleans Saints, it's worth a punt.

