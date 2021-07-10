NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 reasons why Larry Fitzgerald should return for one last season in 2021

Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has yet to decide if he will return for his 18th NFL season. The 37-year-old briefly discussed his thoughts on the upcoming NFL season yesterday on ESPN, where he said:

"I haven't decided anything. Training camp starts in a few weeks. I'm excited; it's going to be another great year for the NFL."

The Arizona Cardinals star receiver has achieved a lot during his long NFL career, so it would not be surprising to see Fitzgerald hang up his cleats before the upcoming season.

Why Larry Fitzgerald should play one more season

However, there are plenty of reasons why the wideout should return for one more campaign and then retire with no regrets. Here are three reasons why Larry Fitzgerald should come back for one final NFL season this year.

#1 NFL Championship

Larry Fitzgerald has one big thing missing in his NFL career resume - a Super Bowl ring. The Cardinals star played in Super Bowl XLIII back in 2009 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fitzgerald caught a 64 -ard touchdown pass late in the game, but the Cardinals lost to the Steelers 27-23.

Arizona made it back to the NFC Championship game in 2016 but fell just short, losing to the Carolina Panthers.

The Cardinals have an exciting young squad led by quarterback Kyler Murray and are set for a playoff run this season. Another Super Bowl appearance and a win in the big game would be the perfect way for Larry Fitzgerald to call time on his legendary NFL career.

#2 Legacy

The 6' 3", 218-pound Fitzgerald already sits among the finest wide receivers to ever play the game. He is currently second in NFL career receiving yards and receptions behind receiver Jerry Rice, who is widely regarded as the GOAT.

Larry Fitzgerald (120) is currently sixth overall in NFL history for receiving touchdowns. While it's unlikely he will ever catch or pass Jerry Rice, he could add to his unbelievable legacy with one more NFL season.

#3 No regrets

Larry Fitzgerald turns 38 in August, but he looks barely 30. If his mind and body are willing, he should come back for one final NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals legend could enjoy a farewell tour similar to the NBA’s Dwayne Wade and MLB’s Derek Jeter have before him.

Fitzgerald doesn't want to be sitting in his floating rocking chair in 40 years time, regretting not playing one last season in the NFL.

Before he becomes a full-time Phoenix Suns cheerleader (he’s a part-owner of the NBA team), he should lace up those cleats one more time and leave everything he has got out on the gridiron in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Edited by Bhargav