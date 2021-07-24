NFL Free Agency Rumors: 5 veteran wide receivers available in the market

The pool of available free agents is quickly drying up as the 2021 NFL preseason approaches. Training camp starts next week, but there is still one position stacked with NFL veteran free agent options - wide receiver.

There are at least ten different, experienced pass-catchers still in the market for franchises looking to boost their offenses before the start of the season in August. Some of these players could be leaning towards retirement, while others could be dying for the opportunity to play one more NFL season and possibly beyond.

Among the veteran WRs available on the free agent market: Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate, Kenny Stills, Larry Fitzgerald, Dez Bryant, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Danny Amendola, Tavon Austin, Seth Roberts — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 23, 2021

The wide receiver free agent class of 2021 includes a two-time Super Bowl winner, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and a player once named as one of the most exciting prospects in the NFL.

On that note, here's take a look at five veteran free agent wideouts whom teams can still sign this off-season:

#1 Larry Fitzgerald

Let’s get this legendary player out of the way first. Technically, Larry Fitzgerald is a free agent, but it would be a massive surprise if he does not either return to the Arizona Cardinals or hang up his cleats.

Now that the Phoenix Suns’ season is over, their minority owner Fitzgerald can solely focus on his football career and whether he wants to continue it.

If he does decide to return for his 18th NFL season, the 37-year-old is likely to stay with the team that drafted him way back in 2004.

He briefly discussed his thoughts on the upcoming NFL season recently on ESPN, where he said:

"I haven't decided anything. Training camp starts in a few weeks. I'm excited; it's going to be another great year for the NFL."

#2 Alshon Jeffery

Since his Pro Bowl season in 2013, Alshon Jeffery has seen his production go down every season except for a slight bump up in 2018. Jeffery is one of the great ‘what if’s’ in recent NFL history (there’s another receiver on this list who fits this title too.)

The 31-year-old was released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year and is still searching for a new team. He never lived up to his contract with Philly and has been plagued by injuries over the past two seasons.

Unfortunately, like other players on this list, Jeffery will probably have to wait for a team to suffer injuries before he receives a call in 2021.

#3 Danny Amendola

Former Rams, Patriots, Dolphins and Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola may have played his last in the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl winner has played 12 seasons in the league, but at 35, he may be a little long in the tooth for teams to take a chance on in 2021.

He did feature in 14 games last season for the Detroit Lions, so if a team is looking for a veteran to help mentor their young receivers, Amendola could yet get a call.

#4 Tavon Austin

Things haven't worked out for Tavon Austin during his eight-year NFL career. After being drafted eighth overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Rams, Austin has failed to live up to expectations.

Now he finds himself as a free agent once again, and at 31, hoping for one final chance to play in the NFL. Austin featured in just four games last season with the Green Bay Packers, but did not do enough to earn a contract this off-season.

#5 Golden Tate

The 32-year-old free agent wide receiver, Golden Tate, still dreams of playing another season in the NFL. A Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks back in 2014, Tate has played for the Eagles, Lions and Giants over the past seven seasons.

In June, Tate told SiriusXM NFL Radio the teams he would like to join this season, which includes being reunited with new LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

"I would love to go back home to Tennessee," Tate said. "Indy, over with Carson Wentz﻿. Obviously, the LA Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West, to be honest."

The one-time Pro Bowler is still waiting for a call from an NFL franchise.

