NFL Free Agency: Should the Cowboys sign Richard Sherman to address CB issues?

The Dallas Cowboys need help with their secondary, so could Richard Sherman be the answer? Not only are the Cowboys battling injuries all over the field, but their pass defense was also one of the worst units in the NFL last year.

The Cowboys brought in former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to help improve the unit. However, they could do with a bit more help after they ranked 30th in DVOA per Football Outsiders in Week 1. Quinn shares plenty of connections around the NFL, and a particular cornerback is still available.

Could the Cowboys sign Richard Sherman?

Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator when the Seattle Seahawks made consecutive Superbowl trips. A large part of that success was down to the fabled Legion of Boom defense that dominated offenses.

Richard Sherman was a critical component in that success. The vocal leader, the alpha dog that set the tone for a nasty Seahawks defense. That attitude is precisely what the Cowboys need in their defensive backfield.

Quinn knows Sherman's game inside out, and Richard Sherman knows the cover 3 zone defense that Quinn likes to use. It is a challenging scheme to learn, and it will take time for the Cowboys to adapt.

Signing a veteran cornerback who knows the system innately would be an intelligent move by the Cowboys. When coaches move to new teams, they often like to acquire veteran players they've previously coached to lay foundations and help younger players.

Richard Sherman played in the Cover 3 zone scheme for the 49ers under former Seahawks assistant Robert Saleh. His eyes are still good in diagnosing plays, and he is mentally one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

While he is no longer in his physical prime, no one would expect Sherman to come in and play like an All-Pro again. Sherman would need to steady the ship, be a bridge between Quinn and the younger cornerbacks, and help a defense improve slightly.

The Cowboys' offense is spectacular, and they only need an adequate defense to give them a chance. The Cowboys should consider signing Sherman. Yes, the injuries and abrasive attitude are a concern, but hopefully, Dan Quinn knows how to get the best out of the future Hall of Famer.

