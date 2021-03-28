NFL Free Agency: Why were the Green Bay Packers big winners during Free Agency?

The Green Bay Packers have done little to nothing during the 2021 NFL free agency period. They re-signed running back Aaron Jones to a massive four-year, $48 million contract with $13 million in guaranteed money. Entering the 2021 NFL off-season, the Green Bay Packers were rumored to be making a strong run at former Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller.

Once the salary cap dropped, the rumors of Fuller going to Green Bay disappeared. Will Fuller ended up signing with the Miami Dolphins and now, once again, the Packers do not get Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver. Even without bringing in a wide receiver or adding much of anything to their roster, the Packers may be the biggest winners of the 2021 NFL free agency period.

NFL Free Agency: How did the Green Bay Packers become big winners this offseason?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are playing things safe this offseason and do not want to overspend. Instead, Green Bay became winners of the 2021 NFL free agency period because the NFC North got significantly worse.

You too can be at peace with the Green Bay Packers with my new easy three step process. Just repeat after me:



1. Kirk Cousins

2. Jared Goff

3. Andy Dalton



Just repeat as many times as needed until you feel better. pic.twitter.com/i2junvse8Y — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) March 25, 2021

Aaron Rodgers will now face Jared Goff, Andy Dalton, and Kirk Cousins twice this season. The Chicago Bears threw all their eggs in one basket going for Russell Wilson and failed to land the trade, which led to them signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

Detroit sent its franchise quarterback to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks. Not to mention, the Detroit Lions lost both their top wide receivers during free agency. Jared Goff will now have to lean on injury-prone Tyrell Williams in 2021.

NFC North QBs PFF Grade/ rank in 2020:



1) Aaron Rodgers - 95.1

10) Kirk Cousins - 83.5

21) Jared Goff - 71.3

23) Andy Dalton - 69.6 pic.twitter.com/nbT3WUNABC — PFF (@PFF) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

The Minnesota Vikings are riding with Kirk Cousins and pose the biggest threat to the Packers. Cousins is a good but not great quarterback, but he's the only quarterback outside of Rodgers who has played more than a season with his current team. Cousins has played well against the Packers since joining the Vikings, but everyone will pick Aaron Rodgers and the Packers over the Vikings.

The Green Bay Packers are heavy favorites to win the NFC North even without adding more talent and if they don't win the NFC North, it will be due to injuries to top talent. As of right now, the Green Bay Packers are sitting back and enjoying the fact that they get to play in the NFC North in 2021.