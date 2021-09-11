NFL Free Agency: Why John Brown is the ideal replacement for Michael Gallup

It was a fleeting moment, but one that could have changed the career trajectories of both Michael Gallup and John Brown. Michael Gallup injured his left ankle in the second half of the opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That left him unable to continue and he had to exit the field. He will be evaluated on Friday, but he could be out for some time.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup has a left ankle injury. His return is questionable — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 10, 2021

Anyone who saw the offensive display from the Dallas Cowboys in the last game will know that Dak Prescott can lead the team to greater things if he has the offensive weapons. Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are all part of the fearsome receiving corps, but with one man down, they need to replenish that position. This is where John Brown comes in.

John Brown left the Las Vegas Raiders at his request as he was unsure of his playing time and role in the squad. He should have no such worries with the Dallas Cowboys, where he will know he has an equal role to play like the others, and a quarterback who is at an elite level, that can find him on his routes.

#Raiders WR John Brown requested his release and the team granted it, per source. "Smoke" is back on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

Michael Gallup and John Brown: Two Peas in a Pod

Over his career, John Brown has 4,748 receiving yards on 320 receptions. It is nearly 15 yards per reception. It exactly mirrors the roughly 15 yards per reception of Michael Gallup, who has 2,457 yards on 158 receptions. In nearly double the receptions, Brown has 31 touchdowns, while Gallup has 26.

Thus, they are similar players who can replace the other in case one of them is injured. John Brown could be a tremendous asset as the Dallas Cowboys look to go all the way. Michael Gallup is out today, but it could be someone else tomorrow. To guard against that, and to always give Dak Prescott the best option to stretch the game, the receiving corps must always be up to the mark. The addition of John Brown can ensure that.

Also Read

The Dallas Cowboys have first-hand experience from last season about how injuries can derail an entire season. Injuries to their offensive line and quarterback resulted in their season's hopes going up in smoke. Adding the 'Smoke' to this year's roster will ensure such a tragedy does not befall the Dallas receiving corps this season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer