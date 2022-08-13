3 NFL free agents the Cowboys should target to keep pace with Eagles roster

Unlike in seasons past, the Dallas Cowboys haven't made any big splashes on the offensive side of the ball. Although they were linked to several high-level receivers, Jerry Jones, their obtrusive owner, decided against pulling the trigger on eye-catching moves.

Regardless of his reluctance to bring in any outside help, Jones has expressed confidence in his squad's chances of winning it all. That said, not only will the Cowboys struggle to bring Jones' championship dreams to life, they could be on the verge of finishing in second place to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

If the Cowboys expect to turn things around, they'll need to act fast and bring in a few veteran playmakers currently searching for a home in free agency.

We'll tell you which players the Cowboys should snag quickly before the season starts.

#1- Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The Dallas Cowboys have normally carried a fairly talented wide receiver room on paper. On the other hand, this year's version lacks some of the upper echelon stars we've become accustomed to seeing.

On a whim, the Cowboys made headlines this offseason as they traded the steady hand of Amari Cooper for spare parts. The goal, ultimately, was to shed cap space while pushing CeeDee Lamb to the forefront of their offensive attack. While he's shown both growth and poise, finishing his second season in the league with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdown grabs, Lamb could regress considerably with defenses focusing on limiting his touches.

Lamb's reprieve and key to continuing his on-the-field maturation could come from Dallas signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Blessed with otherworldly talent and arguably the best hands in the NFL, Beckham finds himself jobless as he continues his rehab stint from a torn ACL. When last seen, the soon-to-be 30-year-old was terrific in the Super Bowl.

Before crumbling to the turf and clutching his knee in pain, Beckham was well on his way to Super Bowl MVP honors, finishing the game with two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown.

With injuries robbing Beckham of some of his athletic gifts, his days as a No. 1 option are long gone. However, alongside Lamb, the Cowboys could have a terrific one-two punch.

#2 - Will Fuller

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

Despite being blessed with God-given talent on the football field, Will Fuller's name was sullied thanks to a failed PED test in 2020. Pair Fuller's off-the-field transgressions with his inability to remain healthy, and countless NFL owners are approaching him cautiously.

As the immensely talented receiver remains available on the open market, it appears unlikely that he's given the call. All the more reason Dallas should come knocking on his front door.

Admittedly, Fuller is very much an enigma. In 2020, with his injury woes seemingly behind him, Fuller registered 879 receiving yards and eight touchdown grabs. The following season, however, he failed to piggyback off his previous success. The former Miami Dolphins wideout played in a grand total of just two games before missing the rest of the season with a long list of injuries.

Although signing Fuller is a risky proposition for Dallas, he represents a low-risk move that could yield high rewards. At 28, his addition could be a panacea to the Cowboys' imminent offensive woes.

#3 - Emmanuel Sanders

Houston Texans v Buffalo Bills

Viewed as a mercenary at this point in his career, Emmanuel Sanders knows exactly who he is and, more importantly, who he isn't.

During his days donning a Denver Broncos uniform, Sanders was viewed as one of the league's bright young stars at the wide receiver position. As he's gotten older, however, Sanders has willingly accepted his role as second, third, and sometimes, even fourth fiddle.

In 14 games in Buffalo this past season, Sanders played the role of Josh Allen's security blanket. In short, when things got heated in the pocket and Allen exhausted all of his options, he knew well that he could depend on Sanders. In kind, Sanders accumulated 626 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In Dallas, Sanders won't fulminate over touches and playing time. With the end of his career arriving shortly, the former two-time Pro Bowler would be pegged as the wily veteran with a bit of gas left in the tank while mentoring and showing CeeDee Lamb the ropes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht