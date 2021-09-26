NFL Games Today: 3 Teams that will fall to 0-3 in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night as the Panthers dispatched the Texans. The victory meant the Panthers were the first team to reach 3-0. They are at the top end of the NFL. When the other 28 teams kick off on Sunday, some will slip to 0-3.

That usually signals a death rattle for teams hoping to make the playoffs.

0-3 places teams into a difficult hole. It is something that no team wants to find themselves in. Week 3 forces the current winless sides into battle against challenging opposition.

Here are three teams staring down the barrel of an 0-3 start.

Teams that will fall to 0-3 in Week 3.

1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags might be the worst team in the NFL. After a rocky offseason period, the Jags have started poorly. The Texans routed them in Week 1, and the Broncos brushed them aside last week. The Jags take on a red-hot Cardinals team, and the Jaguars may find it impossible to stop the Cardinals' high-flying offense.

The Jaguars' secondary is a poor unit, and the Cardinals' passing offense is sizzling. Veteran pass rushers J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones could feast against a bad Jaguars offensive line. Trevor Lawrence might endure a difficult day. Everything points towards a Jaguar defeat.

2 - New York Jets

If people feel the Jets job was hard for Robert Saleh, they now know it is even more challenging. The Jets are 0-2, and Week 3 sees them go to Mile High to play an in mid-season form Denver Broncos team.

The Jets are struggling with problems on defense and offense. Meanwhile, the Broncos are in great shape on both sides of the ball.

The Broncos' defense is a talented unit, with plenty of experience under their belt. Veteran defensive guru Vic Fangio has all the tools on defense to give rookie quarterback Zach Wilson another challenging day. Add that to the difficulties of playing at altitude, and the Jets will fall to 0-3 in Week 3.

3 - New York Giants

The Giants are a flawed team battling many problems. Principally the concerns are on defense. The Broncos housed them in Week 1, the Washington Football Team put points on them last week, and now they play the Falcons in Week 3. The Falcons' offense is a high-powered offense that boasts plenty of weapons.

Last week, the Giants found great difficulty stopping Terry McLaurin, and the Falcons have two good wideouts and a budding tight end in Kyle Pitts. This Week 3 clash could develop into a shootout. The Falcons' defense is weak. However, a shootout suits the Falcons, and they could condemn the Giants to 0-3.

