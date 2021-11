NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, and time - November 28, 2021

Week 12 of the NFL schedule has arrived in the blink of an eye. There's an old saying that the NFL season truly begins after Thanksgiving.

Now that we've passed that marker, the season is about to kick into high gear.

NFL Week 12 TV Schedule - Sunday November 28, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olssen, Pam Oliver

New York Jets vs. Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida.

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Fransisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST

Where: Levi's Stadium, San Francisco, California.

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland.

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Kathryn Tappen

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate 7 out of the 11 NFL games today are between teams .500 or better:



• Titans-Patriots

• Bucs-Colts

• Steelers-Bengals

• Chargers-Broncos

• Rams-Packers

• Vikings-49ers

• Browns-Ravens 7 out of the 11 NFL games today are between teams .500 or better: • Titans-Patriots• Bucs-Colts• Steelers-Bengals• Chargers-Broncos• Rams-Packers• Vikings-49ers• Browns-Ravens

NFL Week 12 Live Streaming Options for Sunday games

FuboTV: Seven Day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

DIRECTV: Streaming option for Sunday NFL games

Hulu: Free Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available

