NFL games today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream-Monday, December 6, 2021     

NFL Monday Night Football will feature an AFC East rivalry matchup for the ages. The Buffalo Bills took the AFC East title with little resistance last season, coming up just one game short of a trip to the Super Bowl.

With all eyes on quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills for a repeat title win, the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick had an ace up their sleeve and his name is Mac Jones.

Jones is not only having the best season of all rookie quarterbacks, he may be having the best of all rookie quarterbacks in NFL history. Jones and the Patriots did start the season on the wrong foot, but have rebounded to win six straight games heading into Monday Night's divisional showdown.

With the Ravens being defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, the Patriots now hold the number one seed in the AFC and currently have a division lead over the Bills.

The Bills, on the other hand, seemed to gain momentum after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, but have suffered difficult losses to the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Schedule and TV information for December 6, 2021

Game: New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

When: Monday, December 6, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Channel: ESPN or ESPN2 (for alternate broadcast)

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese will call the ESPN broadcast of "Monday Night Football."

ESPN2's very popular "Manningcast," featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, will be back this week after a week off.

While one of the most loyal fan bases in the NFL, the "Bills Mafia," will be out in full force on Monday night, the atmosphere may not be too much for the Patriots to handle. The Patriots are 5-0 on the road this season, having all of their losses at home.

If the Buffalo Bills can get a win over the Patriots, they will take over the AFC East title and will have better chances at getting a higher playoff seed. If the Patriots win, the number one seed may be easier to hold onto as well as the division title, proving why tonight's game is so important.

Edited by LeRon Haire