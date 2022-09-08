NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - September 8, 2022

The 2022 NFL season will be underway on Thursday, September 8, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams.

The two teams last met back in Week Three of the 2020 season in Buffalo, with the Bills winning 35-32. Allen went 24 of 33 for 311 yards passing with four touchdowns and one interception for the Bills.

For LA, wide receiver Cooper Kupp had nine receptions for 107 yards receiving and a touchdown in the loss.

This season, the Rams will enter as the defending Super Bowl champions for the first time since the 1999 season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be under center for his second season with the Rams.

Last season, Stafford finished third in passing yards with 4,886 and second in touchdown passes with 41. Kupp, meanwhile, won the triple crown for receiving, leading in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

Buffalo will enter the 2022 season as one of the Super Bowl favorites with an MVP candidate in Allen. He finished last season in the top 10 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Allen will have an All-Pro target in receiver Stefon Diggs, who enjoyed a decent 2021 season. Diggs finished with 103 receptions, 1,225 yards receiving, and 10 touchdowns last year.

The Bills had the number one defense in the NFL last season, but fell short in the AFC Divisional Round versus the Kansas City Chiefs. This offseason, All-Pro linebacker Von Miller signed with Buffalo to add to their stacked defense.

Meanwhile, the Rams brought in receiver Allen Robinson and former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason. Wagner is set to replace Von Miller on LA's roster.

The Rams will be looking to win their first game of the season as defending Super Bowl champions just like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did last season. The Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 to start last season on a high.

Here's where you can catch the first game of the 2022 NFL season:

NFL Season 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams.

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 pm EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Mobile device: NFL+, Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra